Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
10h

Seems there is a great deficit in intelligence these days, or are the “holes” intentional?

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John B's avatar
John B
13h

Now that we have been bugging Thune to bring it to the floor(Tuesday?! What do you propose doing?

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