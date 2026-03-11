From the Federalist and anti-Federalist Papers, the Mayflower Compact, the Articles of Confederation, to the Charters of Freedom, it’s all important history to the making of the greatest free nation ever known to mankind. Sadly, most Americans today are not familiar with any of it, or very little.

But despite the many words written throughout the creation of our Constitutional Representative Republic, there just three words that are more important than all of the other text combined…

NATURAL - A condition produced by and existing in Nature alone.

BORN - The moment at which a human being leaves their mother’s womb and enters the world.

CITIZEN - A legal member of society under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, from which all Natural Rights are derived, as “endowed by our Creator.”

These three simple words that appear in every dictionary, are the most important three words in all of our Founding documents, because they are the only three words that protect the offices of President and Vice President from foreign intrusion and occupation in the People’s White House. It is the only constitutional clause that protects the most powerful political office on earth from foreign invasion.

The obvious purpose of this requirement in Article II is to prevent anyone with foreign, dual, divided or unknown national loyalties, overt or concealed, from ever occupying the Oval Office.

Yet, some have gone to great lengths to eliminate the requirement, which would require a Constitutional amendment, or to convolute these three simple words in an overt attempt to undermine the Constitutional Republic by opening up the White House to foreign occupation. As a result, despite definitions that appear in every dictionary, most Americans don’t know or don’t care what these three words mean, or why they became a critical requirement for anyone seeking the Oval Office.

An Ambiguous Term is an Unenforceable Term

Politicos, mostly lawyers, intentionally made these three critical words appear to be “ambiguous,” open to broad interpretation. They intentionally did this to render the requirement in Article II of the Constitution unenforceable.

“No Person except a natural-born Citizen shall be eligible to the Office of President;” The 12th Amendment applies all conditions for the office of President to the office of Vice President.

But there’s nothing at all ambiguous about these three words, or the term created by putting the three words together. The term “natural-born Citizen” means exactly the same thing that the words mean individually. “natural-born Citizen” is a legal term derived from the Laws of Nature and codified in international law via The Law of Nations.

Nothing else in the Charters of Freedom prevents foreign occupation of the White House, nothing.

That fact makes these three words the most important words in all of our Founding Documents, known as our Charters of Freedom.

Immigration and Naturalization

All laws governing immigration and naturalization in the USA are a product of political policy, created by man, not nature, and they can be and are altered over time. To put a fine point of the matter, all laws created by any legislative (or judicial) process are not things that are “produced by and exist in nature.” They are manmade…

In contrast, The Laws of Nature are “inalienable” because they are forever unchanging. No President, legislature or court has the power or ability to alter that which exists in nature!

This is why our Founding Documents established everything they created upon “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” and that all of our Rights are Natural Rights, endowed by our Creator.

Non-Natural Born Citizens

A child born to parents who were not legal Citizens of the USA at the time of the child’s birth.

Anyone who acquired legal citizenship via the 14th Naturalization Amendment or our Immigration and Naturalization processes.

Children born to a legal U.S. citizen mother, but to a father who was a legal citizen of a foreign country, or unknown origin, at the time of the child’s birth.

The Urgency in this Matter

Due to efforts to convolute the term over the years, numerous candidates for President or Vice President have appeared on ballots who did not meet the “natural-born Citizen” requirement in Article II. Due to the confusion over these three simple words, some actually made it into the White House, in violation of this requirement.

Barack Hussein Obama was allegedly born to a father who was at no time a legal citizen of the USA. His stated natural birth father, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr. was throughout his life a legal citizen of Kenya. Further, in his youth, Barack Obama Jr. was adopted by Indonesian citizen Lolo Sotoro, making Barack Jr. a legal citizen of Indonesia at that time. Yet he occupied the Oval Office for eight years, plus three more years under the Biden administration.

Kamala Harris was allegedly born in the USA, but her father was a legal citizen of Jamaica, and her mother was a legal citizen of India at the time of her birth. Contrary to her campaign claims, she was actually raised by her mother in Canada rather than the USA, which indicates her mother may have naturalized to Canada during those years.

Ted Cruz was born in Canada to parents who had naturalized to Canada at the time of his birth, as demonstrated by their voting records in Canada. Ted has a Canadian Birth Certificate, and no USA birth record. He also has no proof of ever naturalizing to the USA.

Marco Rubio was born in the USA, but to parents who were not legal citizens of the USA at the time of his birth. His parents were legal citizens of Cuba at the time of Marco’s birth.

Nicki Haley was born in the USA, but to parents who were both legal citizens of India at the time of her birth.

The late Bobby Jindal was also born in the USA, but to parents who were legal citizens of India at the time of his birth.

There may be others, but all of the above have attempted to occupy our White House despite failing to meet the “natural-born Citizen” requirement in Article II. Two made it all the way into the Oval Office, Obama and Harris, due to the lack of enforcement of the Article II requirement.

Now that our country has been flooded with millions of illegal migrants from all over the world, with Islamic sleeper cells scattered across the country, it is more important than ever for every American to know and enforce this requirement for the most powerful political office in the world.

As you can see by the list above, this is not a partisan issue.

These three simple words are the only words in all of our Founding documents which exist to prevent foreign agents from ever occupying our Oval Office.

Use it, or lose it all…