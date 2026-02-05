Discussion about this post

Gaylord
7h

You have studied this one well and thank you for showing us how we should be responding.

1 reply by Lex Greene
Karen Bracken
10h

You do not have to be a citizen to get a REAL ID license. Chip Roy and Sen. Lee should know this. This is why I am very concerned about the "birthright" citizenship lie going to the Supreme Court. They are as constitutionally illiterate as just about every other America and the anchor baby lie will become the law of the land.....because of course most Americans have been brainwashed to believe the Supreme Court is the law of land. They forget the Constitution is the law of the land and the Constitution does not award citizenship just because you were born on US soil.

