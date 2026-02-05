I have called for people to publicly support The Save America Act because at this moment, the greatest threat to our Republic is massive election fraud taking place by numerous methods, mostly from democrat-controlled “sanctuary” cities and states. I remain supportive of this action; however, the bill as passed by the House in 2025 needs to be amended before it’s adopted.

Fundamentally, the Save Act requires voters to provide “proof of legal U.S. Citizenship” in order to register to vote in U.S. Elections, and then requires voters to provide “proof of identity” aligned with voter registration in order to vote.

The measure creates no new election laws or rules, it is designed to enforce long-standing election laws and rules.

Far too often, elected legislators are not the actual authors of the bills they propose and sponsor. An “aide” and often a “lawyer” or group of aides and lawyers draft the bills. Sometimes, the elected legislator hasn’t even read the bill they are sponsoring and supporting.

However, as is often the case when it comes to legislation, the devil is always in the details. And so it is, with the current language of the Save Act. Negative language is often woven into positive language so that when a bill passes on the basis of the positive in the bill, some negative passes with it. This is most obvious when it comes to spending bills.

In this case, I see two negative pieces of language in the current Save Act that should be deleted or amended out of the bill before it’s adopted.

There’s no getting around the fact that the “REAL ID” is a form of Federal ID and a precursor to a national database of all legal American Citizens which will in the end, be used for unconstitutional purposes. Reference to “REAL ID” requirements should be deleted from this bill before passage.

The road to hell is often paved with good intentions. I believe the sponsors of this bill have the right intentions, but the wrong language.

These two sections attempt to codify in law “anchor baby” citizenship and voting rights in a continued abuse of the 14th Amendment. These two sections must be deleted or properly rephrased before the bill is adopted.

An “anchor baby” is a child born on U.S. soil but to parents who are not legal U.S. Citizens at the time of the birth. With tens of millions of “illegal aliens” flooded into the USA over many years now, many of them enemies of the USA, foreign terrorists and military operators, continued abuse of the 14th Amendment to grant these children false “birthright citizenship” is a national suicide mission.

The 14th Amendment is NOT a “birthright citizenship” amendment granting legal citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil to foreign non-citizen parents.

The 14th Amendment is one of three post-Civil War “Reconstruction Amendments” designed and adopted strictly for former slaves and their children. The 13th made slavery illegal in the USA, the 14th granted former slaves and their children legal citizenship, and the 15th granted those new 14th amendment citizens voting rights.

These three Amendments were specifically designed strictly for former slaves and their children following the end of the Civil War. They were never intended to apply to anyone else.

“Following the Civil War, Congress submitted to the states three amendments as part of its Reconstruction program to guarantee equal civil and legal rights to Black citizens. A major provision of the 14th Amendment was to grant citizenship to “All persons born or naturalized in the United States,” thereby granting citizenship to formerly enslaved people.”

Under proper intent of the 14th Amendment, “anchor babies” are NOT legal “birthright citizens” of the USA. But sadly, an intentional misinterpretation and misuse of the 14th Amendment to grant legal citizenship to “anchor babies” and then their parents, has gone on for a very long time now.

Eventually, this anti-American practice must be ended. Until then, we need to avoid further codifying the abuse of the 14th in new pieces of legislation.

Call and write to your legislators to eliminate these two problems from the bill before they adopt an otherwise good piece of legislation.