The 2026 mid-term elections will present a very rare opportunity to “drain the swamp” and reset the USA on a path back to Freedom, Liberty, Justice, transparency, sovereignty, security, and future prosperity. But it will not be any politician, government official, expert, or scholar who “drains the swamp.” It must be YOU!

Over the past 250-years, evil has wormed its way into American society. From that society, evil governments have risen. Good government cannot come from evil people. Good government can only come from a society committed to good over evil.

On November 3, 2026, all decent and moral Americans must be active and united in the cause of good over evil, freedom over tyranny, our Charters of Freedom over any other anti-American form of national or local leadership. We the People must seize this opportunity to “drain the swamp.”

Unlike any election in recent history, the 2026 mid-terms present a crystal clear vision between good vs. evil. The 2026 mid-terms will either reinstate the Charters of Freedom as the Supreme Law of this Land, or relegate them to the ash heap of history.

Americans will be presented with a clear choice come November.

Freedom, or communism and socialism. Decency or Indecency. Life or Death. National sovereignty and security, or a 3rd world existence under global destruction.

No perfect political candidates will appear on any ballot. No such thing exists!

But in every race, national, state, and local, there will be candidates who clearly represent evil, and candidates making an effort to represent good. The distinction will be stark, and the determining factor will be as simple as those who seek to uphold and enforce the Charters of Freedom, vs. those who seek to burn them once and for all.

Never in the past 250-years has the choice been so clear on every ballot!

There will also be millions of voters, voting for evil! They must be defeated!

Only two things are needed to defeat evil for the foreseeable future…

All freedom and liberty loving Americans must stand united against the evil. All possible measures against election fraud must be deployed across the country.

Because evil has been allowed to worm its way into our country for many years, the task at hand is not easy or certain. No one can afford to sit this election out on the sidelines. EVERY American must take united action, or evil can prevail!

Evil is easily defined as anything and everything which is repugnant to, and/or in violation of The Charters of Freedom.

To save a State, we must save the cities. To save a nation, we must save the States.

Freedom is never a “top-down” system. Freedom only exists from “the bottom up.”

If you have not voted in years, you will have to vote this year!

If you have not participated in nominating better candidates in the primaries, you will have to choose the “lesser of two evils” in the general elections.

As the major cities go, so goes the state.

As the States go, so goes the nation!

No one can afford to waste a single vote on any candidate not capable of winning.

Every American must vote their freedom conscience in this election!

Every vote will be a vote for or against freedom!

It doesn’t get any simpler than this… If YOU don’t drain the swamp, we will live in that swamp for the next hundred years or more!

May God lead every American voter to “free will” and self-determination. If we fail, we will not get a second chance!

I’m not telling you who to vote for…I’m telling you what to vote for! The future of freedom is in your hands!