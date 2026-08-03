Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
6h

I believe John Adams said it best…

”Because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, Ambition, Revenge or Gallantry, would break the strongest Cords of our Constitution as a Whale goes through a Net.

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” (emphasis mine)

(Oct 11, 1798 Adams writing to the Massachusetts Militia)

The ascendant threats of rampant immorality, inflamed indignation against neighbors, vilification of conservative virtues and the inherent EVIL in anti-Christian values proves Adams to be nescient.

If We The People fail to preserve this nation, UNDER GOD, freedom will perish with the morning breeze.

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David Procsal's avatar
David Procsal
2h

During his first term, Trump said he didn’t know how deep the swamp was. The bureaucratic state is so big and entrenched, it can’t be drained.

Alexis de Tocqueville warned that "administrative despotism" was the greatest threat to America’s democracy.

Its tentacles have grown far and wide; its roots have grown to the center of the earth; it has the support of the mainstream media, education system, and popular culture.

Administrations come and go but the Deep State is a self-perpetuating monstrosity.

I don’t even think that Superman could defeat it, which is why I pray daily for God’s divine intervention.

2 Chronicles 7:14 —

… if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

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