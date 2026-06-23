No one saw it coming, and then, it was here! Travelers from all over the globe are in the USA for the FIFA World Cup soccer games. Like our country, their countries lame stream media has been intentionally lying about the USA for many years, causing millions of foreigners to “hate America” just like the media stooges here in the USA. But when people from other countries actually came to America, something special happened!

From Canada to the U.K., France, Germany, Scotland and Spain to Austria and Australia, foreign soccer fans from all over the world get to experience the USA first hand, many of them for the first time.

Every problem in the entire world comes from two sources, governments, and government-controlled mass media, which includes academia and social media!

In a matter of only minutes in the USA, visitors from all over the globe are becoming new fans of the USA. The longer they stay, the more they see and experience, the more they love the USA, as compared to their home countries, and they are not shy about saying so!

I have seen hundreds of similar video clips all over social media and they all say the same thing! I have not seen even one negative video from World Cup visitors. It’s amazing and it might be just the right thing at just the right moment in history, when so many young Americans have been Pavlov trained to hate their own country.

A grand awakening was already happening in the USA, with Americans from all walks of life leaving the hate-filled anti-American Democratic-Communist movement that has leaped so far off the left cliff that even moderates cannot tolerate them anymore.

62,984,828 voted to Make America Great Again in 2016, up to 74,223,975 in 2020, but the election was stolen via COVID mail-in voting, ballot harvesting and machine manipulations. In 2024, 77,302,580 voted for the USA!

Meanwhile, the democratic-communists were shifting further and further left, trying to turn the USA into some 3rd world communist member of a global communist state run by China, the WEF, UN, NATO and George Soros.

Then, The World Cup showed up!

In an instant, freedom-lovers from all over the world, who had long ago lost their freedom to socialist and communist governments back home, became first hand witnesses to what makes America the great nation on earth.

They became witness to the kind and generous nature of all Americans, except the hate-filled LEFT. They saw with their own eyes what freedom is really like, and what a free people are really like, and in social media clip after clip after clip, I saw people who had never been to the USA before, falling in love with our amazing country.

Trump was indeed “Making America and Americans Great Again” and the world was seeing it for the first time in decades. These social media posts are a free-speech counter to the counter-culture found in every news media outlet in the world. If you expect to see any of this reality on any American news outlet, don’t hold your breath!

The public pride in the USA was washing over thousands of foreign visitors who had been duped into hating America by their own governments and news outlets. The first-hand experience flushed all of the institutional hate for the USA right out of their systems, and brought amazing joy to people who did not know what to expect.

The Whole World was Changing

The spirit of competition in sports is far more important to the human experience than most realize. Aside from teaching teamwork, it inspires, teaches people to work hard and strive to achieve their individual dreams. It also brings people from all backgrounds together, where they learn to thrive and even gain respect for other competitors, when we lose.

Who knew that something so simple had the power to change the hearts and minds of people, how they saw each other, and treated each other.

The 2026 World Cup events in the USA may be written into history as an unexpected turning point for the entire world, the USA, and all of humanity.

People who escaped tyranny in Europe, determined to find and secure freedom, liberty and justice in the 1600s and 1700s, Founded our country on July 4, 1776.

In 2026, 250 years later, it just might be foreigners visiting for the World Cup who remind millions of Americans how blessed they are to have been born into the freest and most prosperous nation ever known to mankind.

Whatever it takes to “Make America Great Again,” the entire world is banking on the American people to do exactly that!

LET FREEDOM RING in 2026

May God Bless the USA and defeat all who are determined to hate it!

TECH NOTE: I have checked the clip links several times now and on computer, they all play fine. But on my I-Phone, 3 of the 5 say “video unavailable.” I have no idea why.