Lex Greene

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William Frick's avatar
William Frick
1h

I think one of the most important points here is that sometimes it takes an outsider to remind us of what we have. Many Americans have spent years hearing only what is wrong with this country, while millions around the world still dream of the freedoms and opportunities we often take for granted.

America is not perfect. No nation is. But there is a reason people continue to come here from every corner of the globe seeking freedom, opportunity, and a better life for their families.

What stood out to me is how firsthand experience often cuts through media narratives. When people actually meet Americans, visit our communities, and experience our culture, they often discover a nation that is far more generous, welcoming, and compassionate than they were led to believe.

As Christians, we should be thankful for the blessings God has given this nation while also remembering that freedom comes with responsibility. If America is to remain strong, it will not be because of politics alone. It will be because people return to faith, personal responsibility, strong families, and the values that helped build this country in the first place.

May God continue to bless America, and may we never take those blessings for granted.

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mmead's avatar
mmead
1h

Great article and report of hope and optimism in the face of those who would destroy something (like the WA Memorial) just to ruin it for everyone. This respite of joy and peace in America, shown to the world, is great.

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