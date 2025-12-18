The worst generation in U.S. history is the Millennial Generation, GEN Y, born between 1981-1996. I refer to it as the “me, me, me” generation, raised to think the world revolves around them, under a blanket of mass-media lies, and deeply indoctrinated into anti-American belief structures, including anti-family with a total disregard for the wisdom of those who came before them!

GEN Y is the first American generation sent off to college, only to have totally disrespectful know-it-all strangers return home to insult their parents, who gave them opportunities they never had themselves.

This generation was “raised by the village” to be village idiots, because most homes were either broken homes with only one parent present, usually the mother, or both parents were working outside the home. These kids were taught that “their parents ruined everything, and they would have to fix it, with socialism!”

While GEN Z shows signs of promise, having witnessed the gross behavior of GEN Y and its destructive nature towards both family and freedom, GEN Z is trying to find a better way forward. Charlie Kirk and TPUSA was making great strides with GEN Z in this regard, which made Charlie and his mission a grave threat to all socialists and communists working to destroy the USA under the guise of “democracy.”

It’s yet to be seen whether or not TPUSA can carry on Charlie’s mission successfully. Only time will tell. But if “We are all Charlie Kirk” following Charlie’s brutal assassination, then the mission falls upon all of us to pick up and carry that torch for the younger generations!

But the reason young voters are currently gravitating towards socialism is they are just too stupid to survive in a state of freedom, and they know it! So, they seek an all-powerful government to provide for all their personal needs and wants…believing they are unable to provide for themselves.

Need proof of how dangerous this younger voting bloc is to freedom, liberty and justice? They can’t even answer the simplest of questions regarding the most basic knowledge…once known by every American by the time they graduated High School.

There is NO WAY for our Free Republic to survive such gross ignorance! It’s NOT POSSIBLE to save our freedom, liberty and justice if this is the stupidity of the average youth voter.

It’s a gross understatement to say that the U.S. education system has failed our kids and our country. We can blame leftists in government, their leftist media and leftist teachers unions for this utter disaster!

Public K-thru-12 education is the equivalent of a cheap daycare center now. The college campuses have been leftwing indoctrination centers for decades at this point. The village has been raising village idiots for years now and we can easily see the fruit from that tree.

Meanwhile, democrats think we should lower the voting age from 18 to 16???

Right now, we can easily see that a majority of voters from age 18-40 lack the basic knowledge to remain free.

These young voters actually think that a human baby in the womb isn’t a human being, but just an “undeveloped blood clot.”

They actually believe there are more than just two human genders, male or female.

They think there are many human races, when in fact, there is only one human race, and many ethnicity groups.

They believe socialism works, even though it has failed everywhere on earth it has ever been tried and enslaved the people in those countries in the meantime.

They don’t know that socialism is just a “democratic” step towards communism, or that both systems are responsible for the death of millions of innocents all over the globe.

To put it lightly, there’s a lot that these young know-it-alls don’t know…

Do you find this truth to be distasteful or offensive? GOOD! Every American should be offended by the gross anti-American ignorance of these young voters! They are a direct threat to every peace and freedom loving American!

But what should offend everyone the most is the fact that it’s NOT THEIR FAULT! We allowed them to grow up under a blanket of outright lies! We even paid for their “higher indoctrination” in bullshit colleges all across this country. We allowed misfits to lead our government, our news media, social media and the entire education system for decades, without ever standing up together to STOP IT!

We should be most offended by our own inaction! We should be totally ashamed of our “go-long to get-along” cowardice!

Not only did we fail to be “forever vigilant” in defense of our own freedom, we left these young people easy open prey for anti-American enemies to eat them alive!

The bad news is, it’s OUR FAULT! But the good news is, since we had the power to break it, we also have the power to fix it!

WILL WE? Before the clock runs out on freedom, liberty and justice…

SPECIAL THANKS TO David Ziffer for bringing the YouTube channel to my attention!

