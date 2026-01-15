“Historically, thinkers like Benjamin Franklin asserted that “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom,” emphasizing that self-governance and liberty depend on a populace grounded in virtue. Similarly, George Washington stated that “Human rights can only be assured among a virtuous people,” and John Adams warned that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other”. These views suggest that without a moral foundation, the institutions of freedom cannot endure.”

If people were inherently good, we wouldn’t need laws or prisons. But because people are not inherently good, but rather prone to mischief, only a certain type of people are well-suited for freedom and our Founders knew it…

When any society loses its grip with this reality of human nature, and the foundations for moral and ethical individual behaviors have been attacked to the point of wide-spread erosion throughout society, that society will lose the ability to remain a free people.

Contrary to what most Americans have been taught to believe, our Constitution does not govern the American Citizens. It governs the Federal Government, or at least it is supposed to…

But like any law, without enforcement of that law, it might as well not exist at all.

Unlike the laws created by our legislatures, which are to be enforced by law enforcement agencies, The Supreme Law of this Land, our Constitution, can only be enforced by the American Citizens. If they don’t enforce it, no one else can or will, and the law is no longer in force or effect, until it is enforced.

Yet, if American Citizens are no longer capable of freedom or self-governance, no longer a moral and virtuous people, they certainly aren’t in any condition to enforce The Supreme Law of this Land to end the pervasive crime and corruption that now defines our government, “deep state” and all.

What it means to be “unconstitutional”

Because the Constitution only governs the duties and authorities of the Federal Government, only governments can commit an “unconstitutional” act, Federal, State or Local.

“Unconstitutional refers to anything that transgresses or is antithetical to a constitution, especially the United States Constitution. In the context of the U.S. legal system, if a law, policy, or action is deemed unconstitutional, it means that it violates some part of the Constitution and is therefore invalid.”

Because the Constitution grants the Federal Government only certain limited, specific, and separated powers, any of the branches or agencies can commit “unconstitutional” acts. But when they do, these acts are “null and void” on their face, enjoying no force of law whatsoever.

If the Constitution grants a certain power to a branch of government, then actions by the government which are consistent with and not repugnant to the Constitution, are indeed “constitutional” in nature, such as the Article I power of Congress to regulate by law, immigration and naturalization for The United States, and Federal Law Enforcements duty and power to enforce those laws.

But if the Constitution does not grant any such power to a branch, say the power to “make laws” in the Article II or Article III branches, when only the Article I branch is granted sole power to make laws, then such actions are “unconstitutional,” without any force of law.

Federal Supremacy

The moment a state joins the union of states as a member State of the U.S. Constitution, these states understand and agree that the Federal Government enjoys “legal supremacy” over all state and local statutes, in areas where the Constitution assigns those powers to the Federal Authority.

Again, because it’s a hot topic right now, I’ll use U.S. Immigration Enforcement as the example here.

Article I of the Constitution grants Congress alone the power to create nationwide laws regulating Immigration in the USA, enforceable in all fifty states without exception. Congress has created those laws and the powers to enforce those laws under Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

Therefore, all actions necessary to the enforcement of these laws is “constitutional” as the power to create and enforce these laws were assigned to the Federal Government in the Constitution. As such, the Federal Government has nation-wide “legal supremacy” on the matter.

States, Counties and Cities which have established “sanctuaries” or “safe havens” for illegal activities, stand in direct violation of established U.S. Laws, the Constitution and Federal Supremacy.

This means that when a State or City government establishes their city or state as a “sanctuary” designed and intended to impede legal Federal Law Enforcement and obstruct justice concerning Federal Laws, it is that city or state that is guilty of “unconstitutional actions” in direct violation of the law, essentially setting themselves at war with the USA.

When these same communities use their political power to incite and ignite rioters into the streets to provide “aid and comfort” for these illegal activities, they are engaged in a “conspiracy” to commit “insurrection, sedition and subversive activities” specifically designed for and intended to undermine The Constitutional Rule of Law. It’s an overt act of treason…

Now, a “moral, ethical and virtuous” people will know this, respect this and comply with the Law. Such people are well-suited for freedom…

But those who are not complying with our Constitutional Laws are not “moral, ethical or virtuous.” As a result, they are not well-suited for freedom. They are better suited for criminal prosecution, conviction and incarceration.

We have prisons for people who have no regard for our laws…

The Final Arbiter of What is or isn’t Constitutional

Under the Charters of Freedom, our Founding Documents, We the People are the final arbiters. As Thomas Jefferson pointed out long ago…

“Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” (Letter to Abigail Adams, September 11, 1804)

But only when THE PEOPLE enforce The Supreme Law of this Land, is that law in place and active. Without proper enforcement by the People, it’s just another piece of paper!

A truly “moral, ethical and virtuous” people would not hesitate to enforce the Law of the Land. Guess what that says about all who wouldn’t?

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on whether or not boys should be able to participate in girls’ sports, as if that’s a reasonable question… That’s like the high court considering whether or not it’s okay for boys to beat up girls, just because they can’t beat up any boys…

With everything going on in our country and around the world today, for our Supreme Court to have to answer a question like this demonstrates just how far down in the immoral and unvirtuous bucket millions of Americans are now. This isn’t even a question for any decent human being, nor is allowing men into women’s restrooms and locker rooms, or sexually grooming children in grade school or anywhere else in education.

Our country is in grave danger simply from the growing depth and breadth of indecency in our society today. Unless we fix this, we won’t be able to fix anything else, and the American people will deserve to lose their country and their freedom!

May God Forbid it!