Lex Greene

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Howard Carter
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In 1931 the Comintern and Soviet party organs pushed to place Communists and worker‑students into universities, reshape curricula, and build parallel Communist training institutions rather than rely solely on covert “infiltration.” This was part of the late‑1920s–1931 Cultural Revolution policy of proletarianizing higher education. (from Copilot)

That is how we got where we are today

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