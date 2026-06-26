Sadly, many sex, drugs and rock-n-roll commie peaceniks of the 60s ended up in academia. Commie activists like William Ayers of Weather Underground fame became college professors, deeply involved in the country-wide development of what is today’s communist movement in the USA.

As a result, higher education was reduced to deeper indoctrination over the past 60-years. This is who forced women out of the home and into the workforce, leaving children latchkey kids raised by day care centers and the electronic babysitter, TV, video games and the internet.

After Carter’s Federal Department of Education took USA education from #1 in the world to #40 today, and leftist ideologies found their way into churches and preschools, the USA was doomed to confront the communist voting we witness today.

The Great Community Organizer, Barack Hussein Obama, born into and raised by a communist family, groomed by the Father of the Black Panthers, and advanced by the greatest political fraud ever perpetrated on American voters, the person who build and commands our “deep state” … ANTIFA and BLM, is the field general of the global communist plot to destroy the USA. But millions of Americans still can’t see the forest for the trees…

Sold Ideas That Always Fail

At least two young generations now believe at least four critically false things that lead them to vote for socialism/communism.

Socialism and Communism offer more individual freedom than free market capitalism. Socialism and Communism do not rely on a healthy economy. Socialism and Communism eliminate governments altogether. No one should have individual freedom, while others are in need.

Unfortunately, because of believing these four things, young voters think they are “saving democracy” by voting for a utopian fantasy life. Nothing could be further from the truth!

It’s a well-recorded fact that every nation on earth that has ever adopted socialist and communist systems have failed or are failing right now. It’s not complicated to understand why these utopian sounding systems always fail.

For 250 years, the USA has been the most advanced and prosperous nation ever known to mankind. Freedom is the reason!

When people are free to do so, they invent, create, discover, produce, enhance, deliver everything that makes life more possible and enjoyable. All of the great advancements we have witnessed did not come from government; they came from private enterprise.

Your home, car, electronics, medical discoveries and advancements, your electricity, lights, heat and air, food, everything, comes from private enterprises in a free-market economic system that rewards those who create these things.

Both socialism and communism require the people to empower government to steal private property from the most productive members of society in order to give to the least productive members of society. It’s a direct violation of the Charters of Freedom in the USA and grand theft. These systems punish productivity and reward the lack of productivity. Productive members of society either stop the government from stealing private earnings and property by leaving the area to protect their property, or by ending productivity to avoid being punished. All civil societies and government systems depend upon a healthy growing economy. A healthy economy depends upon a productive electorate. A productive country is entirely dependent upon productive people and people will never be productive where they are punished for their productivity. As a result, both socialism and communism fail simply because sooner or later, they run out of other people’s money to steal, as society loses their most productive people.

Literally every country on earth that has instituted socialism or communism has failed. The USA is by far the biggest provider of foreign AID with 91% of all countries receiving AID from American taxpayers.

Most of it exists to prop up failed socialist and communist countries no longer able to feed their own people. Other recipients are the result of wars.

All of it is paid for by American taxpayers, as is everything else.

The TOP 1% of income earners is 1,538,014 taxpayers. The TOP 50% income earners (76,900,699) currently pay 97% of all federal income taxes collected.

While the TOP 1% pay an average of $561,523 in federal income taxes each year, the bottom 50% pay an average of $822 in federal income taxes per year. Yet, somehow, socialists and communists still insist that “the rich” are not paying “their fair share” in taxes. (Source)

This is exactly why both socialism and communism fail throughout human history. Both systems drive the people and the country into bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, these systems strip every Citizen of their Life, Liberty, Property, Freedom and the Pursuit of Happiness. Once the system goes bankrupt, like most of the 91% of countries American taxpayers send AID to every year, both systems end in tyranny and internal war designed to overthrow the very people they once elected.

It’s a fact though, we really can’t fix stupid!

The idiot leftists in our country today, who have clearly taken over control of the Democrat Party, are beyond redemption in most cases. Those who are able to think for themselves, do a little research and make their own decisions have already left the Democratic-Communist Party.

Those who still support the Democratic-Communist Party are beyond salvation. Not because the facts exist in opposition to everything they’ve been trained to believe, but because the facts are entirely irrelevant in their world.

Do you know why foreigners here for the World Cup are head-over-heels in love with the USA and the American people they have met? It’s because they have been meeting real Americans, not the sniveling do-nothing terminal malcontents only found in democrat-controlled inner-city areas like L.A., NYC, Chicago and Baltimore.

Someone who thinks socialism and communism are better than freedom could move to another country of their choosing. But they don’t! Instead, they seek to turn our country into the same 3rd world toilets that have already lost their freedom and liberty to socialists and communists.

We have no choice but to UNITE to defeat them this November! Public figures like Tucker Carlson, MTG, Megan Kelly and others, who have switched teams ahead of the mid-term elections, must be put down too!

There are only two teams in the USA.

TEAM America that will fight for their freedom no matter the cost… MAGA!

TEAM Destruction who will vote to destroy our country at every opportunity… Democratic-Communists determined to take everything we have and everything we have ever known!

No matter your reasons, if you’re not on TEAM America in 2026, you are on the other team now!



