As we head into the 2026 mid-term elections, the administration would like nothing more than to deliver cheap gas ahead of the November elections. What’s really preventing them from accomplishing it?

Leaving the first Trump administration, gas prices had started Biden’s term at approximately $2.39 per gallon in January 2021. But very fast, the highest national average price for regular gasoline during the Joe Biden administration was $5.01 to $5.07 per gallon in June 2022, with prices in democrat states like California breaking above $7.00 - $8.00 per gallon due to state and local taxes and regulations.

Now, before I go any further, let me point out that nobody in the anti-American LEFT was complaining about prices at the pump during the Biden term, when gas prices hit an all-time high. When Biden policies drove gas prices to $5.00 to $8.00 a gallon, nobody complained. But now that the Trump administration has brought gas prices back down to an annual average for 2026 of $3.84 per gallon, the LEFT is trying to buy votes by blaming Trump for “high gas prices.”

What Did the LEFT Do?

Gas, as well as groceries, housing and everything else, is priced on the basis of “supply and demand.” When supply outpaces demand, prices come down, and when demand outpaces supply, prices rise…

Here are the Biden policies that caused the highest gas and grocery prices in U.S. history.

They emptied U.S. oil reserves ahead of the 2024 elections.

They started an expensive and dangerous proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

They closed more than 20 oil refineries in the USA.

They shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.

They banned off-shore and some on-shore drilling.

They brought over 20-million illegal consumers into the country.

All of which greatly decreased supply, while increasing demand.

All of this, in just four short years in power…

What Trump has done to reverse the damage and reduce prices

Trying to end the WEF proxy war in Ukraine.

Refill U.S. strategic oil reserves.

Reopened numerous U.S. refineries.

Restarted the Keystone XL pipeline.

Opened up on-shore and off-shore domestic oil production.

Started deporting millions of illegal aliens in our country.

Removed Maduro from power and took over Venezuelan Oil exports.

Cut off oil exports to China.

Worked to open and keep open the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, within the first 18-months of the second Trump administration, gasoline prices have been brought back down from the Biden high of $5.00 to $8.00 per gallon to a 2026 national average of $3.84 per gallon.

Gasoline prices have a lot to do with the retail prices of everything else as product delivery costs are impacted by the cost of fuel needed for transport.

Prices remain higher than desired simply because restarting domestic oil production and refining isn’t something you can just crank back up overnight, like throwing a switch, once it has been shut down. It takes time to get the “supply” back up to outpacing “demand.”

But the country is most certainly headed in a much better direction today, even though millions of useful idiots on the LEFT don’t know it and will never admit it during election season.

But since the “fake news” won’t report the facts, I just did…for anyone impressed by real facts!

Whether Republican, Democrat or Independent, VOTE FOR AMERICA! Every American should want America to be Great Again and cost efficient again.