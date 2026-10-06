Lex Greene

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Elijah Thompson's avatar
Elijah Thompson
Oct 6

Your post is true. Pres Trump should emphasize all this information. What you forgot is the middlemen who buy up the contracts and sell the oil and gas over seas. This must stop.California is trying to shut down a MAJOR refinery that will affect not just US but have impact outside the US.We are a nation of reckless sheep.....

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
Oct 6

Unfortunately he will never get credit for any achievements in the media. The propaganda they spew convinces the already uniformed and ill-educated people with more fuel to hate him, no pun intended.

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