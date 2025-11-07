What’s currently happening isn’t just happening in the USA, it’s happening in all westernized democracies. It’s not coincidental, it’s purposeful, carefully designed, globally funded and executed with near perfection. But there are only a few reasons why conservatives are having their asses handed to them, and if conservatives understand how and what to do, they can change everything happening today.

STEP #1 - Before I go any further, information, proper assessment of the problems, and winning strategies to save the USA are entirely useless, unless it results in conservatives changing their behavior patterns accordingly.

Four Distinct Advantages for the LEFT

1. Leftists are “progressively actionary.” They pursue their agenda 24/7. They work ahead to set their table in advance. Conservatives tend to be at best reactionary, only showing up once in a while to address something they don’t like, after it has already happened. Too little, too late!

2. Conservatives never rely on government to solve any problems in their lives. They only want government to stay out of their way so that they can solve problems themselves. But the left relies entirely upon government to solve every problem in their lives, even though, government has never solved any problems for anyone. Government is most often the source of every problem.

3. Leftists are not free thinkers. They engage in group think, resulting in unified group actions. They march in lockstep to achieve the few priorities they all share, setting aside differences for another day. But conservatives are never unified in action even when they agree 99% on the agenda. They allow the one thing they disagree on to derail their entire agenda. No one is more guilty of this than the modern “libertarian.” Divided, we are easy to conquer.

4. Leftists have no rules of engagement whatsoever in pursuit of their agenda. They will do anything they have to do to win. Meanwhile, conservatives have a laundry list of self-imposed rules of engagement. There are many things the average conservative will not do just to win.

This is it…

These four distinct strategic and operational advantages are the means by which the left is able to kick pro-American constitutional conservatives out of their own cities, states and eventually, the country. The exact same is true in the UK and across the EU nations. We’re all falling to the same people doing the same things…

Trump’s greatest accomplishment to date is the fact that he has brought the battle lines into crystal clear focus. We now know who’s who and what everyone stands for.

Half of the country wants to Make America Great Again by instituting and enforcing the same laws, principles and values that once made America the envy of the world. The other half is determined to destroy it all, and they use an unconstitutional and illegal fake form of “democracy” to do it.

The $38 trillion dollar question is this…

Will these facts cause conservatives to change their game plan, their strategies and unify them in forward actionary missions?

Or will conservatives stay their disengaged course and continue to get their asses kicked, until it’s no longer their country, just like London no longer belongs to the Brits?

The USA is whatever Americans make it or allow it to become!

Never count on politicians to ever do the right things. They have no history of ever doing that! But can we still count on American citizens to do what we are supposed to do? Or are they now no better than their politicians?