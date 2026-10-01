First, the last beloved U.S. President before Trump was Ronald Reagan, who was elected in 1980 and re-elected in 1984, over 40-years ago now. Every president since was hated by at least half the country, George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, Bush Jr., Barack Obama and Joe Biden. But that’s due to our new cancel culture of pure envy and hate…

For the record, before riding down the escalator to announce his run for the presidency in 2015, Donald Trump wasn’t just a highly successful business icon, he was loved by millions around the world, including democrats and republicans, average Joe’s and Hollywood elites. His popularity was thrown under the bus the minute he announced his run for the presidency.

What kind of successful wealthy person would toss their entire life’s accomplishments out the window to enter the disgusting, degrading and highly dangerous cesspool of American politics these days?

Suddenly, half of the country that once loved him and begged him for support and campaign contributions from both sides of the aisle, hated him…which is exactly what made 80-million Americans like him…

He Wasn’t Them!

Like Reagan, Trump was a democrat young in life. But also, like Reagan, once the Democrat Party left all Americans behind, he too left the party to become a Republican. This happens a lot, once people can taste the arsenic in the Kool-Aid…

Fundamentally, Americans chose Trump because he wasn’t just another scumbag politician. He didn’t need politics to get rich or powerful, he was already both.

He was able to get along with just about everyone in his business career. He was smart and accomplished, and he had a stereotypical New York junkyard-dog attitude about getting things done, unapologetically.

What Were the Alternatives?

Hillary Clinton 2016 - a lifelong Marxist feminazi with blood all over her hands from Benghazi to Extortion 17, and the only human being on earth to have 59 of her “closest friends” commit suicide. Joe Biden 2020 - a well-known pedophile who cheated on his dying wife with the 15-year-old babysitter, enter Dr. Jill. Known throughout is political career as a bumbling idiot likely to hit on your 7-year-old granddaughter in broad daylight and deeply involved in international crimes with his pervert drug-addict son, Hunter. Kamala Harris 2024 - who slept her way to fame starting with married Mayor Willie Brown and was a drunken sex-worker with zero executive experience, not to mention a total waste of good oxygen during the Biden administration, which was actually a 3rd Obama term, run by former Obama officials. She was the “useful idiot” Obama needed to prop up the Biden charade. They needed the “female” vote.

Trump wasn’t just the best choice, he was the only choice, for sane people…

It’s mathematically impossible that Trump lost 2020. There were simply more votes than legal voters in that election, thanks to criminal mail-in voting, which still threatens our elections today.

No, people didn’t choose Trump because they thought Trump was perfect or a saint, although he has done far more for people in need than any democrat ever has. They chose Trump three times in a row, because HE WASN’T THEM!

People who know me know that I’m no fan of politics or politicians. From The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli to The Great Game of Politics by Frank R. Kent, and my personal experience with American politics since 19-years-old, I’ve known my whole adult life that politics is by nature, a dirty corrupt business, a nasty blood sport at best!

I don’t write about politics because I like it…but because someone who knows exactly how the sausage is made, needs to!

I have numerous disagreements with Trump policies, as I have had with every president, including Reagan. I was 19 when I learned better than to bet the farm on any politician, including the non-politicians seeking to upset the scumbag politicians. It isn’t as easy to do as you think…

My Political Faith Has Always Been in the Average American

For most of my life, I believed that most Americans would always do the right think, just because it’s the right thing to do, looking for nothing personal in return.

That’s now in great doubt…

Far too many Americans do all the wrong things now, including in the election booth.

Election fraud persists in our country for just one reason…most Americans don’t mind cheating, so long as they win. Their desired end, justifies all means…

This is what threatens to bring about the end of the United States. Foreign adversaries are not the issue, immoral and unethical idiots inside the gates are the problem now.

Sure, I wish I was an advisor to Trump. I’d have plenty to say… But I’m not. If I were, some of his policies would be quite different.

But I’m just like you, and average Joe, pissed off about the visible ongoing destruction of my country and the death of freedom as we once knew it. I don’t find Trump entirely innocent in this regard. But his sick, hate-filled and desperate enemies are driving the destruction of this country, and they have been for decades now.

I also don’t fight this battle for myself. No matter what happens, I can make it to my grave just fine. I do this for the generations who have never tasted the freedom that my X generation did, before the total insanity showed up.

Trump alone can’t stop what’s happening….

You and I will have to stop it on November 3rd, or we will find ourselves having to stop it in the streets all across this land, soon after.

The fight for freedom is not for the weak, meek or mild…it’s for the strong, the brave and the determined to win at any cost! It’s for junkyard dogs! Time to round them all up for the battle ahead!