Lex Greene

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 1

This is an excellent writing, Patriot Lex Greene~!

I believe that you and I have had very similar life experiences and we share what appears to be very common ground in this old war against our freedom and rights~! I have also been in this fight for the future generations, who, if “we” fail, will never know the freedom that we have had, much as we have never known the freedom that our grandparents and the generations before them had in their day. Generation after generation, these ruthless criminals in our own government have been very Intentionally methodically destroying our freedom and all of our rights, which has now become unbearable for many millions of Americans! I also remember being very young and foolishly believing that the American people would at some point come together to fight against these evil criminals in our own government, and it is now obvious that many have, but shockingly many have thus far failed! I regularly attempt to take some measure of comfort in the fact that the history of Americas’ founding was made possible by the 30% or so of the existing freedom loving population in the colonies back in that day, with some 30% being British Loyalists and 30% being “The Sheep” who apparently remained uncaring and neutral. Of course, that leaves some 10% who I suspect likely joined whatever side that they felt benefited them personally at any given time, depending upon which way the wind was blowing. That does not help much… I really don’t know what to expect on or about the time of this November’s midterm elections because I can see a couple of strong possibilities, but either way we here will be doing everything that we can as American Constitutionalists! Of course we will indeed be voting, but as always, we will be as prepared as possible to also defend ourselves and America~! Have a great day and thanks again for your Patriotic efforts~!

Sincerely, Mike

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Pnoldguy
Oct 1

Hah! If you think you're X generation had freedom you should have been around during the boomer school years in the 50's! We truly did ride our bikes for miles and knew to be home for dinner (in the country) !! When we got to high school and could drive, we DID throw our rifles in the car so we could shoot woodchucks on the way home after school. Generally, our Dads went to work and Mom stayed home and took care of the house.

Acting badly wasn't tolerated and earned a butt whipping with a willow switch. We soon learned what not to do. We didn't know any autistics or anyone "on the spectrum". Acting out in school earned you meeting with the "board of education" in the hall after the teachers opened all the classroom doors so everyone heard the smacks.

Nobody killed anyone to get their sneakers or any other reason. That would have been treated harshly, and not with cashless bail.

So good luck to the next generation taking over. It's been touted for a few years that the mess in this country was caused by us boomers so we leave it to y'all to make it better. Looks like you've decided socialism/communism is the utopia you seek. I'm not concerned, I'll be dead and gone.

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