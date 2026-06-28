Freedom-loving Americans are waking up to the deadly reality that millions in our younger generations have been turned into blind loyal communists. As we enter the 2026 mid-term elections while celebrating our 250th birthday as the freest people on earth, young voters are rushing to destroy the foundations of our freedom and liberty. Who’s responsible for this political calamity?

It isn’t just communist community organizers like George Soros, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, AOC and Muslim-Marxist Mamdani. They are largely the fruits of a long-term labor designed to overthrow the USA and enslave every American, produced by academia, mass media, Hollywood and the Democrat Party, in concert with the Communist Party USA, Socialist Party USA and Democratic Socialists of America, backed by the United Nations, World Economic Forum and NATO.

Meet avowed communist college professor Heather Cox Richardson.

Richardson is one of thousands of communist college professors teaching in universities across the USA for decades now, especially in the Poison Ivy League indoctrination centers.

Like all good lies, Richardson weaves her lies around a thread of truth, which is essentially, socialism and communism are the same thing by a different name.

In this 3:51 minute “teaching” video, Richards explains exactly how and why our young voters are entirely clueless about the realities of socialism, communism and capitalism. When you listen to what Richardson and others have been teaching on college campuses for decades, you’ll know exactly how our kids have been systematically conned into communism. You’ll understand why young voters are entirely clueless on the entire subject!

To sum it up, Global Communists are working to overthrow the United States, and they have successfully recruited millions of young impressionable, but clueless, Fifth Column young voters to support their cause of destroying the USA. This is who and what today’s Democrat-Communist Party represents now.

“Socialism and Communism have nothing to do with Government!”

Then why do they need to elect socialist and communists to government in order to achieve socialism and communism?

“Socialism and Communism both require all means of production to be owned by the people.”

No, both systems require the government to own all means of production, which is why they have to elect socialists and communists who will empower government to seize all means of production and private property.

Capitalism Allows The People to Own All Means of Production!

Capitalism allows every Citizen to determine their own financial condition in life, including the Right to start, own and build your own means of production in a private business, or own stock in publicly traded companies, making every 401k holder or individual investor able to “own the means of production.”

Socialism and Communism require every citizen to surrender their Right to determine their own financial future, placing all means of production and property rights not in the hands of the people, but in the hands of government!

Watch this 3:51 minute video by Professor Heather Cox Richardson and you will quickly understand how our kids minds got twisted around backwards, and who did it!

This is who conned our kids into communism, taught them to hate capitalism and America, and set them on a war path to overthrow our Constitutional Republic. Not just Richardson, but literally thousands of communist professors and k-12 indoctrinators just like her.

The human mind is the world’s most advanced computer. But still, if all you put into it is junk, all you can ever get out of it is junk!

WATCH THE VIDEO