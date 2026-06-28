Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
14h

It is interesting that you featured this woman. My brother-in-law posted her articles constantly on FB as the most dependable and honest political writers out there. I had to unfriend him because I could not stand his nonsense, especially since he was a Marine for 20+ years. I have never understood his anti-American sentiment and his support of the most liberal people in government. But he did get his Masters while in the service. I assume that’s what happened to him - liberal education. I’ve always thought this lady is cuckoo.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
17hEdited

It all started with Horace Mann when he introduced Prussian education to America. The system is not broken so it cannot be fixed. It is finally working as per the plan.

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