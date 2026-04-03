Clearly, beginning with 1960s peacenik “revolutionaries” and accelerated by the Clinton’s in the 90s and the Obama’s between 2004-2024, we have whole generations who no longer understand or believe in American freedom, liberty or justice. Instead, they have fallen prey to exactly what Soviet leader Khrushchev predicted back in the 1950s.

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” - Nikita Khrushchev

Who did this to your children?

The answer is very well documented. If you have never read THIS BOOKLET, then you have no way of knowing who did it, how they did it, why they did it and what the end game is…

As parents, have you experienced your grade school kids returning home from class to correct everything you’re wrong about? Have you experienced your high school kids distancing themselves from you, because you are the people who ruined their future? Or your college kids returning home almost complete strangers with no regard for your hard-earned wisdom in the world?

Do you now have children who no longer believe in free-market economics, capitalism, individual freedom, personal liberty, real justice or the Constitutional Republic? Are your kids socialists now?

Answer these questions for yourselves, because I already know the answers. I see your kids in our streets protesting the USA in support of an illegal invasion of our country, well-known terror organizations, known communists and socialists. I see your kids marching across America in protest to every foundational principle and value of what it means to be an American.

Not my kids, your kids! My kids are GEN Z kids. They faced all of this insanity growing up too, but we met daily at our kitchen table, so that I could flush their brains of the garbage they were being fed by government run education, mass media, entertainment and their unparented friends.

My kids are great Americans! But many of your kids now threaten the American way of life, freedom, liberty, justice, national sovereignty and security, all because they were raised by village idiots and you didn’t notice until after you had already lost influence with them.

Many of you have kids and grandkids who won’t even speak to you anymore. You’re the enemy now, so they’ve been taught.

Have you ever heard of these “conspiracy theories?”

Well, guess what? They are all true! If you carefully read Prairie Fire, you will be able to connect the dots to everything you see happening in our world today.

“The United States will eventually fly the Communist red flag…The American people will hoist it themselves.” - Nikita Khrushchev

What have we seen in the “No Kings” and other extreme left protests in recent years, village idiots marching under the Soviet Hammer and Sickle flag on American streets? Who is organizing and funding these anti-American movements? The answer to this is well documented too!

Have you ever wondered why our government supported the termination of over 70-million natural born American Citizens via abortion for more than 50 years? Or why our government has supported replacing those aborted Americans with 3rd world foreign invaders via illegal migration ever since?

Why don’t Americans ever ask the right questions? Don’t they care? They’d simply rather not known about the bullet currently speeding towards their heads and hearts. They’d rather be surprised.

Do they think our country is already too far gone to save it? Are they so baffled by the daily diet of spoon-fed bullshit to tell up from down? Or are they just too cowardly to do anything about it?

Do you realize that in order to destroy our country, they had to first destroy your kids, so that they would eventually vote for their own destruction?

Is the truth just so ugly and scary for the average American to deal with it?

Have you been lying to yourselves all these years, that despite the highly coordinated plot to destroy the USA, everything will just work out, without any effort on your part?

FACE IT!

The global LEFT has already destroyed at least two whole generations now, with rare exception. They are now becoming the single largest voting bloc in the USA. 85% of young females just supported Muslim-Marxist Mamdani in New York, with no clue at all how both Muslims and Marxists treat women in society… Think on that a moment!

Other people with a clear specific agenda destroyed your kids…but you let them!

What will you do about it now? Let them destroy the entire country?

NOTE: I will leave this post open to all who wish to comment, because I want everyone to see how the deeply indoctrinated fools react to these documented facts!