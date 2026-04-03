Lex Greene

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Jim D's avatar
Jim D
3d

Not my children, or grandchildren.

Church raised and home schooled.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
Howard Carter's avatar
Howard Carter
3d

"Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted." - Vladimir Lenin

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