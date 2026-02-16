If you listen to fake news or leftist minions all over social media, they accuse Trump of being a wannabe dictator. Of course, the practice of accusing your chosen enemies of that which you are actually guilty of is as old as politics itself.

As it relates to the U.S. Government, only one of the three branches currently functions as a dictatorship, the Article III branch, which is the only unelected branch of the Federal government.

Ever since Marbury v. Madison in 1803, the courts have used British Common Law to undermine and overthrow U.S. Constitutional Law, making itself an oligarchy of unelected dictators.

“With his decision in Marbury v. Madison, Chief Justice John Marshall established the principle of judicial review, an important addition to the system of “checks and balances” created to prevent any one branch of the Federal Government from becoming too powerful.”

Despite being the only unelected branch of government, Marshalls opinion essentially replaced Constitutional Law in our courts with British Common Law, allowing the unelected oligarchs the power to “dictate” to the two elected branches of government by simple court decree.

No “democratic” system of self-governance would ever allow any “unelected body” to reign supreme over the country. Such an idea is 180-degrees opposite of any legitimate form of “democracy.” In the case of the USA, either the U.S. Constitutional Republic and Bill of Rights reign as the Supreme Law of this Land, or the unelected oligarchs on the courts do, under British Common Law practices and procedures.

However, because the average American has no clue regarding the subject, they assume the courts are the final arbiters of truth, justice and the American way. Nothing could be further from the constitutional truth!

Immediately following Marshall’s 1803 opinion, Thomas Jefferson addressed the matter numerous times, beginning in 1804.

In a letter from Jefferson to Abigail Adams dated September 11, 1804, Jefferson wrote;

“Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.”

This opinion by Marshall eliminated the notion of three coequal branches of government, each with limited separate defined powers only within their own spheres of authority as defined in the Constitution, and further limited by the Bill of Rights.

In law, the term “coequal” is applied to something being the same rank, of the same value and equal to something else.

So, every time a court attempts to overrule a policy under the constitutional authority of a President, or the Legislature, it is a demonstration of assumed “superiority” over the other two coequal branches, and as a result, that act is itself “unconstitutional.”

What About the People?

The same people behind the “No Kings” uprising are the people behind the unconstitutional misuse of British Common Law in our courts, where they run to their highly-partisan appointed judges in an effort to subvert the rule of constitutional law on a daily basis now.

The same people “dictate” to all of society on an almost endless list of items today, and they will “cancel” or “kill” you if you don’t comply with their dictates.

· They dictate that a mother should have the right to murder her own children

· They dictate that abortion is “your body, your choice,” but toxic injections are not “your body, your choice”

· They dictate that there are more than just two human genders, despite reality

· They dictate that taxpayers must pay for their every whim or desire

· They dictate that homosexuality and pedophilia must be accepted as normal

· They rise up against the laws constitutionally established by our legislatures

· They battle and violently attack all efforts to enforce our laws

· They want to dictate “socialism” in the USA, in direct violation of the Constitution

They are Americas “dictators” and most of them are not even smart enough to know it.

Why Don’t the People End the Insanity?

If you don’t know what makes an engine run, it won’t do you any good to pop the hood open when your car won’t start…we’re like a nation of people standing there with the hood up, but no clue what to do!

Over the past 200 years, our system of self-government has been intentionally undermined, subverted and overthrown by politicians and lawyers, many of whom are both. Today, most Americans do not know how the engine is supposed to run, why it isn’t running that way, or how to fix it.

So, they attempt to elect an honest mechanic to look under the hood for them and figure out how to make the engine run right again.

The truth is, our engine has been broken for so long now that young people don’t even know how broken it is, and older people know it’s broken, but not how to fix it. We have elected numerous mechanics to fix it, yet the car still doesn’t run right. As a result, both have largely given up on the car ever running right again.

Yet there’s a diagram for how to fix anything wrong with the engine. It’s called the Charters of Freedom. The same things that made it run right when it was first built can make it run right again.

Anyone able to read the diagram can fix the engine.

Whenever there is the will, there is a way. Americans simply need to summon the will and get out the diagram. Call all your friends to help!