Election fraud has been around as long as elections have been around. But since 2004, the Democrat Party has perfected the art of election fraud, beginning with Obama’s creation of ACT BLUE, a multi-billion-dollar international money laundering scheme for the Democrat Party, and vote-manipulation technologies that allowed Obama to overtake “sure thing” Hillary Clinton in the 2008 DNC Presidential Primary.

To be certain, the newer methods of election fraud put in place in 2020 to steal the election from President Trump, involving illegal non-citizen voting in democrat “sanctuary cities and states,” electronic election tampering, and unverifiable “mail-in voting” took the fraud to a whole new level.

The wheels of systemic election fraud were put in motion years ago now. Despite some efforts to make American elections legitimate again, leftists in the legislatures and on the courts have kept election fraud viable well into the future.

Simply by fighting efforts to audit voter rolls and eliminate ineligible voters ahead of the 2026 mid-terms in the leftist courts, democrats have maintained their position to steal the 2026 elections, especially in all democrat-controlled “sanctuary” cities and states.

Where They Are Headed for 2028

All methods of state-level election fraud exists in direct violation of Federal Election Laws. But the fraud is not being executed at the Federal level, it’s being designed and executed at the State level. The Federal Elections Commission in conjunction with the Department of Justice has the power to stop all of it, but so far, they have failed to do so!

The Rule of Law doesn’t exist when those laws are not being enforced!

Election fraud isn’t just about voter fraud. It also involves campaign finance crimes, such as international funds financing U.S. campaigns, as well as legally ineligible candidates appearing on ballots, when they are strictly prohibited from holding the offices they seek, in direct violation of 18 U.S. Code § 1918.

It also includes all efforts to undermine or overthrow the U.S. Constitutional Republic, and the system of self-governance authorized in the Charters of Freedom.

Ready for 2028

Democrats have been trying to eliminate the Presidential Electoral College for years now, by advancing a “National Popular Vote” compact between the leftist states that will essentially subvert the purpose and intent of the Electoral College that our Founders knew was necessary to protect our freedom from dumbed-down voters. It’s an overt act of “subversion and treason.”

How did we get the Electoral College?

“The Founding Fathers established the Electoral College in the Constitution, in part, as a compromise between the election of the President by a vote in Congress and election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens. However, the term “electoral college” does not appear in the Constitution. Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment refer to “electors,” but not to the “electoral college.”

Since the Electoral College process is part of the original design of the U.S. Constitution it would be necessary to pass a Constitutional amendment to change this system.”

However, now that democrats believe they can successfully manipulate the “popular vote” in any election, they seek to circumvent the Electoral College in Presidential elections looking forward, starting in 2028. Millions of dumbed-down American voters support this unconstitutional idea.

Democrats “National Popular Vote Compact” undermines and circumvents the Founders intent, purpose and desired effect of the Electoral College, turning the Republic into a pure mob-controlled democracy, opposed by every Founder for obvious reasons.

Current Member States to this Interstate Compact

This is yet another Barack Hussein Obama creation designed to “fundamentally transform America” into a 3rd world member of a global commune, by overthrowing the Charters of Freedom and instituting a quasi-communist government, eventually under Sharia Law, with 19 leftists “sanctuary” states joining the unconstitutional compact between 2007-2026.

EXAMPLE: In 2016, Democrat Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton allegedly won the “national popular vote” by 65,853,514 votes to Trump’s 62,984,828 votes. However, over 5-million Clinton votes were later suspected of fraud, mostly in California. Had this unconstitutional interstate compact been in place in 2016, Hillary Clinton would have been the President. The Electoral College saved the USA from that horrific outcome, which is exactly why the Founders established the Electoral College system from the start.

No longer willing or able to win elections fair and square, democrats have attacked our lawful election processes on every front, to make sure they not only win upcoming elections, but that they will never lose one ever again!

To STOP This Before 2028

The American people will have to win the 2026 mid-term elections in historic fashion in order to break up this compact before the 2028 Presidential election cycle.

VOTE FOR AMERICA!

VOTE FOR OUR CHARTERS OF FREEDOM!

VOTE FOR OUR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY AND SECURITY!

VOTE FOR LAWFUL ELECTIONS, FREEDOM, LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL!