Lex Greene

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
Oct 8

Lex Green, you are a true man of among men. I believe there are only two choices this year, you either vote Republican or you vote for Islam. Like Charlie Kirk said, prove me wrong!?

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 8

Great article, Patriot Lex Greene~!

We here completely agree!

Sincerely, Mike

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