The easiest way to protect American Freedom, Liberty and Justice, our national sovereignty and security, is to vote for America at every level of government, at every opportunity. But when we fail to do the easy things to protect the American way of life, we will eventually be forced to do the unthinkable things…

I have been studying, researching and writing about our Foundations of Freedom for almost 40 years now. I committed to this journey for one simple reason, to provide Americans with the courage and knowledge needed to protect our beloved country the peaceful and easy way, before we are forced to do it the hard way.

In my two most recent releases, ONE and TWO, I tell readers the most important things to know ahead of this 2026 mid-term election cycle. Early voting is already underway, and the vast majority of Americans are not prepared for what’s ahead.

The next 90-days are likely to be the most dangerous 90-days since the first Civil War.

Americans who love freedom, liberty and justice are being backed into a corner, and there are only two ways out. We can either vote our way out of this corner, or we will be forced to fight our way out…

If you think it can’t happen here, you should already know that’s not true. It’s been happening here for a very long time now and today we are facing the final push to destroy our country for good. The enemy is in the open now, because they think they have already won.

Throughout over 4000 published pieces over the past 40-years, never before have I said… EVERY AMERICAN MUST VOTE REPUBLICAN from the top of the ballot to the bottom, without any exceptions.

Not because today’s Republicans are anything to be proud of, but because today’s Democrat Party is no longer American at all. As a result, we must remove communist, socialist and Islamic democrats from political power all across this country, local, state and federal offices.

Many years ago, I could vote for a democrat if that candidate was a better American than the republican in the race. Those days are long gone and they may never return!

The 2026 elections come down to just this one thing, stated so well by Thomas Jefferson a long time ago!

“The God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” - Thomas Jefferson

Democrats do not believe in this today. But this is the foundation of American Conservatism, and this is the cornerstone of American Freedom, Liberty and Justice.

Between today and November 3rd, 2026, the American people will make a choice between AMERICA FIRST and the END OF AMERICA. A choice between the Foundations of Freedom, and the end of it all at the hands of avowed communist, socialists and Islamic jihadis.

If Americans fail to do the easiest thing they can ever do to protect and preserve our Charters of Freedom in the election booth, they will soon find themselves in a corner they will have to fight their way out of…

I have reason to believe that American streets will burn following this election, no matter the outcome of the election.

But if we can accomplish upholding, defending and enforcing the Charters of Freedom, we can deal with whatever comes next. If we don’t, there will only be one option left…

Go with God!