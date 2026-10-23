Lex Greene

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
3d

I suspect you are preaching to the choir, Lex. Those that follow you and read every post do so because you are one of us.

Those that get their information from TikTok, CNN and the rest of left media are not going to hear or see your words. Early voting in the past has been dominated by left. I hope and pray that this time is different.

I'm disgusted that Thune refused to bring the SAVE act to the floor for a vote. Even if it had failed all would know exactly who was all-in for election fraud. At this point I think all 535 in congress are happy with the status quo. We have 11 days to become the mouse (mice) that roared.

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Kathleen Goble's avatar
Kathleen Goble
3d

Amen. Thank you, Lex.

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