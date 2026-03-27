Treason is legally defined in the U.S. Constitution as levying war against the United States or adhering to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort. Conviction requirements are strict: a person can only be convicted based on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act or a confession in open court. The crime requires both an obligation of allegiance to the U.S. and a specific intent to betray that allegiance.

Treason has been going on from within the halls of our own government for many decades now. From massive, protected election fraud to the Epstein files, USAID laundering money overseas, routed back to the USA and into the democrat party coffers via Act Blue, the Soros orgs and dozens of other anti-American 501s, The World Economic Forum and the W.H.O. mRNA bioweapons designed for mass depopulation, it’s utter evil insanity on parade.

The intentional dumbing-down and drugging-up of whole generations and mass illegal migration, illegal sanctuary cities and immoral and unethical voters from sea to shining sea, treason has become so common in the USA that most don’t even take notice anymore. The Communists and Socialists operate in plain view, via The Democratic Socialists of America, gaining political power at the federal, state and local levels, as if it’s all quite “constitutional.”

Known Islamic terror cells aren’t just allowed to exist on American soil, they are gaining political power in election after election, while dumbed-down kids march in our streets on behalf of well-known terror organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, providing witless suicidal human shields for terror operations on U.S. soil.

Nobody Even Expects Anyone to Ever Do Anything About It

Almost every day now, news breaks of evidence found exposing all of it, thanks to Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence. But nobody is being charged or prosecuted for any of it…

Instead, it appears that treason, sedition, subversion, and true insurrection in the USA are just campaign fodder for upcoming elections, and nothing more.

It seems that all of the evidence of blatant anti-American activities in the USA will cause none of the guilty to ever see the inside of a prison, much less face death for the highest possible crimes against the USA and every legal US Citizen.

Even worse, it seems there are no longer enough real Americans left to make sure the guilty face the proper consequences of their actions.

Laws for Thee, but Not for Me

When treason is no longer a punishable offense, the country has already been conquered. The political class is now the most protected class in the nation. They are free to do anything they want, any time they want, free from any consequences or accountability.

Cicero said it best long ago…

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

Most of all, no free society can survive cowardice or gross ignorance in its electorate.

Freedom never comes from any government. Governments always seek to increase their own power, at the expense of freedom for the people.

The USA was designed to never let this happen, via The Charters of Freedom. But these documents were never able to defend themselves. Defending these foundations of freedom always required the Citizens to defend them!

But Americans have taken their freedom, liberty, justice and pursuit of happiness for granted for so long, that only a shrinking contingency of Citizens are even paying attention. While the media keeps everyone focused on a laundry list of foreign events and political warfare in D.C., our country is literally being torn to shreds from within.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that the Democrat Party has been taken over by entirely anti-American enemies within. It’s been this way a long time now and they are no longer even hiding it.

But now, the Republican Party is failing our citizenry too, failing to hold anyone accountable for the many treasonous acts that would have once put the guilty on trial and headed for the death penalty.

Independents took their football and went to the sidelines years ago, refusing to save either primary party in order to save their freedom.

There’s Only One Way Now!

Clearly, the political class is narrowly focused on using treason as only a campaign tool. No one has any intention to hold anyone accountable for anything.

The legal class may be even worse, as the only unelected and seemingly unaccountable branch of government continues to empower itself via British Common Law tactics, all of them unconstitutional within the USA according to our Charters of Freedom.

In our Constitutional Representative Republic, political activism and legal challenges represent forms of diplomacy for the people, a peaceful means to resolve issues that threaten the Natural Rights, peace, prosperity, and tranquility of the People.

When diplomacy fails, all that’s left is war, redress by force.

For almost 40 years now, I have worked around the clock to provide peaceful effective solutions to a deaf, dumb and blind electorate, to no avail.

Now we fast approach the moment in history when all American Citizens will be forced to decide what their freedom is really worth…