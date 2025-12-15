Opinions are not facts, and most of the time today, opinions are not even driven by facts, far from it. Instead, for most Americans today, no matter their chosen party affiliation, including those claiming “independent” status, their facts are driven by their agendas.

Real facts are very stubborn things. They tend to be self-evident or at worst, very easily confirmed. They don’t care how anyone feels about them. They don’t exist to serve any side of the debate. They just are…and nothing can change them. People can only choose to ignore them.

But when those facts are counter to an agenda, they are usually tossed right out the window or “cancelled” on arrival, by a culture which favors a set of false propaganda that better suits their agenda.

I see it on all sides of the political landscape today.

“As of mid-December 2025, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has declined to 36%, marking a new low in his second term, according to a Gallup poll conducted from November 3–25.”

Of course, before this statement can be considered a “fact,” we need to ask a few critical qualifying questions, don’t we…

· Who did the survey?

· Who participated in the survey?

· Who calculated survey results?

· Were the questions carefully crafted to illicit a particular outcome?

· Is this the result of actual Trump policies, or more, the anti-Trump false propaganda pumped into the American psyche 24/7 by his political foes?

The same is true no matter who the President is at any given time. Americans are fickle and more often than not, fair-weather friends. Do they not approve of Trump because he has achieved too much of his promised agenda, or too little? Or do the survey results reflect both views?

1980 - Reagan was elected by 43,904,153 Americans (50.7%) and reelected in 1984 by 54,455,075 Americans (58.8%)

1988 - George H. W. Bush was elected by 48,886,097 Americans (53.4%).

1992 - Bill Clinton was elected by 44,909,326 Americans (43.0%) and reelected in 1996 by 47,402,357 (49.2%) despite his conviction on Impeachment.

2000 – George W. Bush was elected by 50,455,156 Americans (47.9%) and reelected in 2004 by 62,040,610 of Americans (50.7%).

2008 - Barack Hussein Obama was allegedly elected by 69,456,897 (52.9%) and allegedly reelected in 2012 by 65,899,660 (51.1%)

But in 2016, career businessman Donald J. Trump won the election with the support of 62,955,340 (46.2%), receiving 74,216,728 votes in 2020, and 77,303,568 votes in 2024, making Trump the most popular President in U.S. History, with just one strange anomaly…2020.

In 2020 - Trump allegedly lost his first reelection bid to bumbling-stumbling Joe Biden who didn’t even campaign that year. According to “certified results,” (fraudulent certification in my opinion), Biden received a miraculous 81,268,773 votes in 2020, more than 10-million nationwide over-votes, when compared to legal registered voter rolls at the time.

The Biden term was so disastrous that his own Party booted him out of the 2024 race and replaced him with the only presidential candidate in American history, who was not democratically nominated by the people, Kamala Harris.

These are all “FACTS.” But these are not accepted FACTS by the American LEFT, because these FACTS do not support their anti-American global socialist agenda for the USA.

Is human-caused “climate change” real or fake news?

It’s no secret that earth’s climate is ever changing, and that the biggest changes to earth’s climate in recorded history, happened before the combustion engine, the use of fossil fuels or any industrial pollution. That’s a “FACT.”

It’s also no secret that almost 75% of earth’s surface is water, uninhabited by humans, and that of earths land masses (25%), only 1% is inhabited by humans.

Is climate changing? Absolutely, every minute of every day, from colder years to warmer years and back to colder years again, and again, and again, for millions of years.

Are humans causing it? Absolutely NOT!

How self-absorbed and overly self-important are those who think humans have that much power over this world, much less the universe.

The so-called “science” behind the climate hoax are not following these well-known facts. Instead, they are inventing their own facts, to advance their agenda. These people really do deny God, because they think they are God…

Of course, we shouldn’t trash our own environment either. No one wins a prize for common sense protection of the places we live…but no one causes more damage to our environment than the environmentalists.

Natural Human Gender Assignment? The LEFT doesn’t follow the science here, as the science does not support their insane perverted agenda.

Abortion? The LEFT doesn’t follow the science here either, as the science makes abortion an act of murder, not a method of birth control.

Freedom? The LEFT ignores the FACTS on this too, preferring instead, a steady diet of “free stuff” paid for by taxpayers.

In any “self-governed” society, the FACTS matter. Decisions people make on the basis of “false information” will always lead to self-destruction. Idiots make stupid decisions and those decisions affect everyone in society.

If every American allowed the FACTS to lead their agendas and decisions, we would have no divisions in our country because every decision would be made on the basis of FACTS instead of feelings and self-destructive agendas.

But so long as idiots continue to ignore the facts and invent their own in pursuit of ill-advised agendas, they will continue to make destructive decisions on the basis of false information, making them the greatest threat to American sovereignty, security, freedom, liberty and justice.

No foreign enemy could ever do as much damage as our enemies within. Until the rest of us deal with them, they will continue to destroy everything we have ever loved in this world, and the greatest nation ever known to mankind.

Sooner or later, Americans will have to deal with anti-Americans. That moment in history is fast approaching now…