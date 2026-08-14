“When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”

Most Americans are familiar with the events that took place in 1776, when our Founders declared our independence from British rule, as a free sovereign people. But few are familiar with what led up to those events and how long it took for the first Americans to finally act.

Events leading up to the separation from England started in 1754, 22-years before the first Americans would eventually declare their independence and force the British empire to fear the newly minted Americans.

Despite some local skirmishes, protests and riots, almost exclusively by groups like ANTIFA and BLM, the American government has not feared its people ever since, until 2021…But the People have become increasingly fearful of their government.

The Truth About J6

Events that took place in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, were not even remotely close to any “insurrection.” Had it been, Joe Biden would have never occupied the Oval Office and anti-American trash in congress would have been removed from power. There was no intent or attempt to overthrow the Constitution or the government, but rather, to enforce it.

But government officials and their mass-media machine quickly labeled events of that day an “insurrection” because, despite constitutional prohibitions for use of military force against American citizens on American soil, force can be used to “put down a rebellion or insurrection” against the USA.

Upset by blatant evidence of election fraud, a campaign rally calling for redress of citizen grievances was quickly shut down and silenced by simply labeling the rally an “insurrection.”

January 6, 2021, was the first time since 1776 that our government feared the American people!

Only government officials were armed that day. None of the rallygoers came to the event armed or dangerous. But government officials hiding inside the Capitol building, rapidly certifying the most fraudulent election in U.S. history, feared that the people outside had the potential of turning into a lynch mob and they feared what American Citizens might do.

245 years after the signing of our Declaration of Independence, American citizens were showing signs of finally having had enough!

That was the first time our government in D.C. feared the people and as of today, it’s the last time too.

Having successfully convinced Americans that they saw an “insurrection” that day, and five years of left-wing propaganda assaults on every freedom-loving American since, the “silent majority” has become silent again.

Fearing being labeled domestic terrorists, insurrectionists, racists, white supremacists, or right-wing extremists for simply working to Make America Great Again, the people are watching their country under siege. The anti-American left has even turned the term “patriot” into a dirty word!

Meanwhile, a very real “rebellion and insurrection” is underway in “sanctuary” cities and states across the country, in each case, working to thwart federal law and overthrow the U.S. Constitution and Constitutional Government with illegal voters, communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists united against the West.

Over 1000 innocent legal American citizens were detained and jailed from events on J6. But not one single citizen was ever charged with “insurrection” or “rebellion,” because even the FBI investigation concluded that, no such thing occurred. Still, to this day, that’s what leftists and the leftist news media call the events of J6.

When the People fear their government, they are living under tyranny. Liberty can only exist where government fears it’s People!

Americans have been trained to believe that as the Presidency goes, so goes the nation. But that just isn’t so.

A President has nothing to do with who your City Council members are, who your Mayor is, who sits in your State Legislature, or who your Governor is. This is all decided by YOU, not the President!

The President doesn’t tax you into poverty with State and Local taxes, your local governments do.

Elections aren’t just about who works in Washington D.C. – it’s about who runs your city, county and state. It’s actually far less important who the President is, than who your local and state officials are. They directly impact everything in your daily life.

It’s important who we send to the Federal Legislature, and even more important who sits on Federal courts these days, since our British Common Law courts think they are the legislature and the President these days.

While they keep you focused on who the President is, they are flooding our cities, counties and states with anti-American leftists, who quickly ruin our cities and states in short order.

There’s plenty that every patriot can do. But they need to begin by saving their cities, then counties, then states. If they do this, they will care a lot less about who gets to be President for a while!

But so long as good people fear their government and their street thugs, no one is going to fix anything!