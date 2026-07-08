Despite all of the deniers, it’s no secret that the USA has fraudulent elections, especially in all “sanctuary” cities, counties and states. It has also become glaringly obvious that the Federal Courts work for the “deep state,” not legal American Citizens.

In a June 2026 Politico Survey of over 2035 respondents, some very telling results should concern every single American Citizen.

Do you think the following are true or false?:

Those in power have secret plans for the country that most people would oppose. - Across all survey demographics, only 13% said this belief is either “probably false” or “definitely false.” That’s an 87% distrust rating overall. The government will often deliberately lie to the people. - Only 7% say “probably or definitely false,” a 93% distrust rating. The shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. - Only 42% believe they received the truth from the government and media on this event, a 58% distrust rating. The 2024 attempted assassination of Donald Trump. - 59% distrust the reporting on this event. The attacks on 9/11 on the World Trade Center. - 54% distrust the reporting on this event. The assassination of Charlie Kirk. - Only 18% believe the official story, with 82% distrusting the reporting on this event, and 60% believing they have been lied to about this event. The moon landing. - 52% believe the story, with 48% distrusting the reporting on this event. The origins of COVID-19. - Only 15% trust the official story, with 85% distrusting all reporting on the related event.

Clearly, a majority of Americans don’t trust anything the government and media reports to the people. So, why would it surprise anyone to learn that the vast majority of Americans no longer trust elections or the courts either? (Source)

NOTE: Keep in mind that Politico is a left-leaning publication with a left-leaning audience. The data presented above is not in the Political column. The numbers were taken directly from the survey, which is linked in the column.

The survey seems to indicate an overall distrust of the Federal Government and there isn’t much difference between male and female respondents, or republican vs. democrat respondents.

In the survey the most trusting group is the age 65+ group, but only by a couple points. Distrust for our government seems to be pretty much universal at this point in history.

In my opinion, everyone in government has earned the distrust they enjoy today, and this has gone on for decades now, with no real apparent change, no matter who is in office.

Of course, republicans trust republicans more than democrats, and democrats tend to trust democrats more than republicans, while independents trust nobody, which only proves that the coordinated effort by government and their media to divide and conquer the people, has been pretty successful.

So far, the 2026 mid-term primaries seem to be experiencing a record low voter turnout across the board. As an example, the three anti-American freedom-hating communists who won a recent Democrat primary in NYC, only won because 80% of eligible voters didn’t bother to vote.

While GOP voters have been busy voting out incumbent RINOs in their primaries, DNC voters have handed the keys to their party over to anti-American communists in their primaries.

And then, there’s the Courts

In “Courts Don’t Make Laws” and “Defund the Judicial Branch?” — I pretty much lay out everything wrong with America’s unelected branch these days.

The point here, should be quite obvious to everyone now.

We don’t trust the government, or their media, or the courts, or the elections…with a rare dwindling exception of a few, who still believe in the tooth fairy.

So, what do we do now, where, and how?

For right now, I’ll leave this question open to suggestions. We know what the Declaration says we should do.