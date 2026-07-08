Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd
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I stopped believing the government mouthpieces and talking heads in 1976/77 when they made such a show out of pretending to investigate JFK and MLK’s assassinations. They are nothing more than highly paid parasite actors chosen to fill specific roles determined by the ‘Boys” in the back room at Tammany Hall. The fact that a few REALLY fine people slip through the cracks to preserve what small modicum of our precious Dec of Independence and Constitution provides and protects, we’d have descended into the oblivion of Rome-like ashes.

What I hear from too many people who USED to be active in the Tea Party, the 912 Groups and other ‘grass roots orgs’ is demoralization and fatigue.

I come from a long line of “lifer” military men and Great Depression survivors who didn’t understand the word surrender…and they taught the word to me, prefixed by NEVER.

Our nation is in trouble, and we need to inspire as many as possible that this nation is worth saving, and if it takes getting in the faces of apathetic couch potatoes, SO BE IT.

What’s the alternative??

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