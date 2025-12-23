“A common misunderstanding would be that it is the same thing as being a patriotic Christian,” said Philip Gorski, chair of the Department of Sociology at Yale. “Patriotism is an adherence to the ideals of the United States, and nationalism is loyalty to your tribe and not the country.”

This is the kind of gross leftist anti-American and anti-Christian ignorance being taught at today’s Poison Ivy League colleges.

This part, “Patriotism is an adherence to the ideals of the United States” is true, and those ideals are enshrined in our Charters of Freedom. But the rest of the statement from this Yale leftwinger, “nationalism is loyalty to your tribe and not the country,” is blatantly anti-Christian biased and false! Honestly, I expect no less from a leftwing Berkeley grad!

The Declaration of Independence is our Founding document, establishing our free independent sovereign nation and the principles and values upon which we were founded.

This document clearly states that our country is founded upon “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” That our Rights are not from man or government, but rather “endowed by our Creator.”

That… “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

“nationalism, is an ideology based on the premise that the individual’s loyalty and devotion to the nation-state surpass other individual or group interests.”

Our “tribe” is the “American tribe,” loyal to the Founding principles and values of our country as established in the Declaration of Independence, putting ahead of our self-interests, the interests of protecting and preserving the foundations of freedom as established by our Founders. This is also what it means to be a “conservative,” one who seeks to conserve or preserve these foundations of freedom for all posterity.

It’s a well-known and well-documented fact that our Founders were of the Christian faith, not to be confused with any modern sect of the Christian Religion. Faith, is between Man and God, while religions are of men…

If our Founders had trusted mere men, they would not have established a “constitutional republic” instead of a mob rule “democracy,” they would not have set the corner stone of it all upon “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” and they would not have established that our Rights come from our Creator, God, and not mere men!

According to the Yale “expert,”

“Adherents believe in the idea that America was founded by Christians who modeled its laws and institutions after Protestant ideals with a mission to spread the religion and those ideals in the face of threats from non-whites, non-Christians, and immigrants.”

Well, our nation was founded by men of the Christian faith. It was also founded upon “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” as stated in our Declaration.

“And while white Christian nationalism in the country finds its roots hundreds of years ago, the phenomenon bubbles up during periods when white Christians feel threatened by outside forces — amplified by war, heightened immigration, or periods of economic instability.” - says the Yale “expert.”

In other words, if you oppose an illegal invasion of our country, non-assimilation into our society, anti-social diversity over E Pluribus Unum, Islamic terrorism, an effort to convert all Americans to Islam under Sharia Law, and the economic instability all of it causes, you must be a “White Christian Nationalist.”

And honestly, you probably are exactly that…someone who holds the Christian Faith and believes in the Christian Principles and Values of our Country, under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, our Creator.

A Nationalist is simply someone who believes in their own country, national sovereignty and security, and the founding principles and values of freedom, liberty and justice! Someone willing to put the interest of freedom ahead of their personal self-interests.

White has nothing to do with it… There are “Christian nationalists” of every color. They put the “white” label on it to drive racial divisions that only serve the interests of politicians and political activists, like the leftist professors at Yale, Harvard, and all Poison Ivy League schools today.

So, if you happen to be white, a Christian and someone who believes in the good ole USA, thank them for the label.

It’s not an insult, it’s a compliment! It means you’re a true Red, White and Blue American! Congratulations!