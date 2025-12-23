Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

The reframe of patriotism vs nationalism is kinda wild. Growing up, I always thought nationalism was about shared civic ideals rather than ethnic or tribal loyalty, but it seems like the term has been repurposed to signal exclusion. The piece nails the slippage between defending founding principles and defending specific demographics, which is where alot of teh confusion comes from in these debates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Timothy Harrington's avatar
Timothy Harrington
4h

“nationalism is loyalty to your tribe and not the country,” is blatantly anti-Christian biased and false!

No truer statement by an Ivy League over paid socialist. The chant heard today that he despises so, is,,,,,,,, USA, USA, USA. The “TRIBES,” whether Political, social, gender or race to include imported tribes through religion or crime, is what makes up the bulk of his commentary. The teacher can’t teach while engulfed in educational indoctrination, all he can do is repeat what “he’ has been told in the bubble.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture