After many years of publishing American solution articles and essays, I was so excited to see the rise of the Tea Party in 2009. It was the first sign of life in the American electorate that I had seen in my entire life. People were finally paying attention and getting up off the couch.

But just 6-months into the rise, I watched the movement being divided and dismantled. In 2010, the loosely associated groups managed to sweep Republicans into control of both chambers of Congress. It was the most successful “patriot” action in over a hundred years.

But in the end, it failed. The Republicans they had swept into power were not American conservatives. They were democrats who ran as Republicans in GOP-held districts, aka “RINOs,” Ron Paul libertarians like MTG, Rand Paul, and Massie, and big-talkers like Ted Cruz and Trey Gowdy, who in the end, even let Hillary Clinton skate right out of the criminal investigation that should have put her behind bars for life.

The infighting between competing factions had begun, conservatives, RINOs and libertarians, and it prevented the 2010 success from paying any dividends. By 2012, the Republicans in control of Congress certified the reelection of Barack Hussein Obama for a second time, the greatest fraud ever to enter the American political arena.

That was the end of the Tea Party and Liberty Groups!

This is what convinced Americans to sit back down on the couch, believing there’s nothing they can do but watch their country collapse, crying in their beer

Trump showed up in 2016 and reignited some fire in the bellies of American patriots. But he never kept his promise to “lock her up.”

By 2020, the DNC had perfected the art of stealing elections, and with the help of fake Republicans in the GOP, Trump was removed from office via massive systemic election fraud.

While Trump chose the campaign slogan MAGA, Make America Great Again, that movement actually started in 2009 with the Tea Parties. Trump harnessed the sentiments brought to light by Tea Party and Liberty groups seven years earlier. That’s who MAGA is…

But, they had proven that when patriots work together in an organized fashion, they can achieve their objectives, which remains true today!

Can and will we do it in 2026?

E Pluribus Unum – together, there’s nothing we cannot do!