Lex Greene

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Sandra Lipari's avatar
Sandra Lipari
13h

We must get rid of these rogue judges and the likes of Cooper Govenor of NC who let that murderer back out on the streets

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
7h

Don’t forget the major roll Barack Hussein Obama and the IRS’ Lois Lerner played in sabotaging Tea Party funding and obtusely aiding RINOs.

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