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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
7h

let’s also not forget that election fraud played a big factor in the blue tsunami - there are already undeniable facts but of course in this current world facts are pretty much meaningless because the corruption goes from the top of the tree to roots -

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
3h

Very good analysis, Patriot Lex Greene~!

For over 5 years now I have been tracking the plainly explained “Plan” that stated that “we” (America and by extension the entire world) were going to be allowed to go to the absolute brink of utter destruction, before the US Military and I suspect The Global Alliance were going to be “green lighted” to take the necessary action that you have so well explained! I never liked this “game of chicken” with Americas and the entire worlds future for a number of reasons, most of all is that it suggests that everyone “stand down” instead of taking the necessary actions, which from a military strategic standpoint in fact exposes ALL Americans and ultimately the entire world’s population to an evil betrayal at the last minute (at the very point where “we” may have our best last chance to save ourselves)~! This “Plan” literally put us all in a nice neat box that COULD spell the doom scenario that you have mentioned. I do pray that we have not been betrayed, and I don’t believe that we have, for what it’s worth. Well, there we are, and I doubt that we will have to wait very long before the truth reveals itself… Have a mellow Sunday evening my friend, and I hope that you take some measure of solace in the fact that the American Patriots have not yet begun to fight~!

Tarleton’s Quarter~!!!

Sincerely, Mike

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