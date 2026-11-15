To put a fine point on the matter, three very basic things went wrong, leading to the current collapse of our once great Republic.

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” — John Adams “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” — Thomas Jefferson “A republic, if you can keep it.” - Ben Franklin

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.” - Declaration of Independence

“Saving democracy” translates into “destroying the Constitutional Republic,” so that a wholly un-American and unconstitutional government can be instituted via mob rule…

Nearly 70% of Americans still claim the Christian faith. But if they voted their Christian principles and values, their Christian conscience, we wouldn’t be facing the political overthrow of a once free nation today.

70% may still claim to be Christians, but if they were Christians, communists, socialists, Islamic terrorists, baby-murderers, thieves, con artists, cheaters and criminal politicians could never get elected in this country, much less reelected. If the USA really was still a “Christian nation,” our country could have avoided repeating Tytler’s Cycle.

But since the USA is now a morally and ethically bankrupt society, Americans will have to continue the natural cycle from current dependence upon a corrupt government, into full-blown bondage.

The communists, socialists, and Islamic terrorists who allegedly won the 2026 elections all across the country, will take power between now and January 3, 2027. After that, they will control Congress, the courts, mass-media, social-media, education, academia, many churches, and 28 of the 50 states.

Because Trump failed in the one main task he was elected to do, “drain the swamp” and save our Republic, he, his family and friends will spend the next two years trying to stay alive and out of prison.

Our freedom, liberty and justice was never safe in any hands other than the hands of the American people. But that was only true so long as the American people were a moral and ethical people, capable of governing themselves.

Our government was never designed to govern us, the Citizens. It was only designed to govern certain specific duties in the best interest of every American Citizen. Politicians are not supposed to govern the people; they are supposed to serve the people.

But once society is no longer aware of the founding principles and values of freedom, and are no longer voting to protect and preserve freedom, they will no longer have freedom, liberty or justice.

What we will have is “bondage,” the next phase of Tytler’s Cycle following dependence. Tytler didn’t invent the cycle, he just noticed the pattern, a cycle that has never been broken, due to human nature.

I noticed it too, over 40 years ago. I studied over 2000 years of history in search of any civilization that was able to break the cycle, without ever finding even one.

Yes, the 2026 elections were totally rotten with massive fraud. The evidence exists and has been captured. But as of this writing, I see no reason to believe anyone is going to do anything to stop this election and demand a new legitimate election. Millions of Americans also foolishly voted for bondage too, knowing nothing about what they have done.

I see no reason to believe that the Trump administration is going to do something they have not done in the six years they have been in office, drain the swamp. In fact, the swamp has only grown deeper, wider and more powerful since 2017.

This swamp can only be drained from the TOP, not from the bottom. The ring leaders and financiers have to be taken down first, in order to cut off all support used to drive their useful idiots in the polls and streets.

Until that happens, there’s not another way to stop what’s happening to our beloved Republic, our Charters of Freedom, or our way of life.

The future is certain and easily predictable, because it has all happened many times before throughout history. History does indeed repeat, once a people are no longer connected to the lessons of history.

I’d love to give you hope, but I don’t believe in lying to you or giving you a false sense of hope.

Faith should never be placed in government. Left unattended, government will always take away every gift from God, until we have nothing left to take…

As the people go, so goes a nation!