Lex Greene

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Unknown
Oct 5

Boy did you hit the nail on the head with the human hacking and indoctrination. That is why the Left is feeding all the dumb down to these people making them victims by their own hand. An Op.They know a certain percentage will fall in line. Those that refuse to read are phised in and Zombied to their own destruction while damaging our freedoms.

The Left hunts those that are too lazy to think and feeds them empty drone points. It like they hit a button and the humanoid does as commanded....

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rpmschevy
Oct 6

Loved the list of 6. I don’t always explain to others all of them or in this way, I hit several of them often. Amazing the number of people that don’t remember or know them or basically any of the 6.

And this “Only one thing distinguishes a Republic from a Democracy… THE RULE OF LAW.” Our Representatives need this pasted on their desks and folios.

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