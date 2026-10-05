For about 200 of our 250 years, the USA was under constant attack, originally from outside adversaries, but now, from within. Since before the ink was dry on our Charters of Freedom, there are those seeking the destruction and demise of the greatest free people ever known to mankind. The USA is not on the brink of extinction just due to what others have done, but due to what We the People didn’t do!

We Failed to be Forever Vigilant

“A Republic, if you can keep it!” …Founder Ben Franklin said as he was leaving the Constitutional Convention.

What our Founders had accomplished between 1776 and 1789 was designed to last forever, protecting Life, Liberty and the free independent Pursuit of Happiness for all posterity, in perpetuity.

But what they created was going to demand one specific constant action by all American Citizens. We would have to be “forever vigilant” in defense of what they had created, in defense of our own Republican form of government — in defense of freedom, liberty and justice for all — against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

They formed our Federal Republic for only the following reasons…

in Order to form a more perfect Union, (E Pluribus Unum) establish Justice, (The Rule of Law) insure domestic Tranquility, (against invasion, riots and violent protests) provide for the Common Defense, (here and abroad) promote the general Welfare, (equal opportunity, free market capitalism) and secure the Blessings of Liberty for ourselves, and our Posterity. (Freedom)

The Charters of Freedom were created and adopted for just these purposes, and only these purposes. The Republic was never designed to empower government to be all things to all people, Citizens or foreign invaders. Quite the contrary… Our Government was to have a very limited mandate, and very limited powers designed for only the stated purpose. No more, and no less…

But our Founders also knew that one day, our Citizens would become so focused on enjoying the freedom, liberty and justice the Founders had given them, that they would eventually lose sight of constant vigilance in defense thereof.

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

They knew basic human nature, that in most cases, people would become complacent in their freedom and forget that freedom is never free, it always comes at a cost. That’s because freedom always has enemies trying to destroy it…people seeking power over all people, the “social engineers” if you will.

“Social engineering is the use of psychological manipulation to influence people to perform actions or divulge confidential information, effectively bypassing technical security measures by exploiting human error. Often referred to as “human hacking,” this tactic targets fundamental human emotions such as trust, fear, urgency, curiosity, and authority to deceive victims into compromising their own security or organizational networks.”

It’s often referred to as “indoctrination” today, teaching generations things that are not true, and convincing them to reject all things that are true…in order to direct emerging generations towards self-destruction, while they believe they are “doing the right thing,” such as “saving democracy” by instituting communism.

Education is knowing things that are true…while indoctrination is knowing things that are not true but are necessary to an agenda regardless.

What They Did

It’s not a secret, although most Americans just don’t know. Years of infiltrating politics, academia, education, teachers unions, mass-media, social media, even churches that teach “once saved, always saved,” and that “all sins are equal,” Hollywood, the internet and video games, literally nearly destroyed two young generations, GEN Y and many in GEN Z.

But all of this was allowed to happen as a result of What We Didn’t Do… we didn’t pay attention when we needed to, and we didn’t stop it when it would have been easy to stop.

If you catch a fire when it’s just a lit match that fell on the floor, that fire is easy to extinguish, anyone can do it, all by themselves.

But left unattended, it will soon catch the carpet on fire, then the furniture, and the walls, and eventually become a five-alarm fire that is much harder to extinguish, requiring a lot of people to deal with it and will destroy your entire home in the end.

The easiest time to extinguish evil is the minute you first see it, before it can catch fire and burn your entire world to the ground. We simply didn’t do that, for 200 years…but especially in the years since our Greatest Generations.

The 2026 Wild Fire

Not only did we allow this raging threat to burn down our house, but it’s now raging totally uncontained across the entire country, at every level of government, top to bottom, coast to coast, border to border.

Like it or not, our government is not the fire department. Not only are they ill-equipped to extinguish this threat, they are largely responsible for it.

“A Republic, if you can keep it…” said Franklin. Not a “democracy,” a “Republic.”

Only one thing distinguishes a Republic from a Democracy… THE RULE OF LAW.

While a “democracy” can be used to usher in communism, socialism and even an Islamic theocracy under Sharia Law via an alleged democratic process, a “REPUBLIC” cannot be.

It’s because the sole purpose of the Republic is to uphold and enforce The Rule of Law, not to serve the individual competitive interests of voters, corporations, or foreign agents.

When government fails to uphold and enforce The Rule of Law, it has become an unconstitutional body. The Supreme Law of this land is The Charters of Freedom.

Anything and everything which violates these three foundations is unconstitutional, as in, not authorized by the People 250 years ago and never altered since.

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

In the event that the American people become foolish enough to vote for unconstitutional things, or government, and government becomes destructive of its sole purpose in the six items listed above, it becomes the duty and right of The People to “alter” or “abolish” it.

Every election provides a peaceful means to “alter it” before the People will have no choice but to “abolish it” and start all over again.

The USA is in its current condition due to What We Didn’t Do!

On November 3rd, we will have yet another opportunity to “alter” the future before we have no choice but to “abolish” it and start over.

I pray that the American People are still wise enough to use the tools given to us by our Founders, to do whatever it takes to protect our Republic peacefully, on November 3rd.

Any People not wise enough to take full advantage of this peaceful option, will not be well-suited for what comes next if we fail on November 3rd…