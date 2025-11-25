Due to massive Election Fraud across the country in recent elections, a great deal of focus is being put on adopting federal or state laws that require every voter to provide proof of voter eligibility via some form of voter ID. But what passes for an appropriate ID for voting?

Yes, I agree, every voter must prove beyond any doubt that they are eligible to vote in U.S. Elections, be it for Federal, State, or local positions. But in case you don’t know, at least 19 of 50 states issue a state ID in the form of a Driver’s License, to “illegal aliens.” Does this pass for an acceptable Voter ID?

I’m a fifth generation Natural-Born American Citizen. I’ve tried to think how I might prove that I am eligible to vote via some form of Official ID. Of course, I have a Driver’s License, but in at least 19 states, so do “illegal aliens.”

How about a CDL, a Commercial Driver’s License required for taxi drivers, limo drivers & chauffeurs, as well as semi-truck big rig 18-wheeler drivers? CDL are currently available for U.S. citizens, nationals, and permanent residents, only one of these three, legally eligible to vote in U.S. Elections. California and New York both issue CDLs to “illegals” and don’t even put the drivers name on the license, as we have seen in recent deadly crashes involving illegal alien drivers.

In the USA, Voting Rights are limited to “legal U.S. Citizens” otherwise not prohibited from voting under our laws, such as felons. Federal Law already makes it illegal for any “non-citizen” to vote in U.S. Elections. The issue is, with so many “sanctuary cities and states,” how are these laws being enforced?

19 States That Issue State ID to Illegals

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia.

13 of these 19 states have officially declared their state a “sanctuary” for illegal activities, in direct violation of Federal Laws, openly combatting Federal Law Enforcement in their areas.

We now have more than 500 jurisdictions nationwide, including states and local governments, labeled sanctuary jurisdictions by the Department of Homeland Security. These are areas of the country that aid and abet, and harbor criminals in our country “illegally” and in most if not all areas, they are in democrat-controlled states that issue IDs to non-citizens, and often register them to vote at the same time the Driver’s License is issued.

In using my own circumstance on the matter, I wondered what form of ID I might have to prove I am a legal American Elector eligible to vote? I have a Birth Certificate that documents the place, time, location and parentage of my birth as a Natural-Born American Citizen.

But then, no “legal immigrant” will have one of these…as they were all born in some foreign land and immigrated to the USA. Further, as we learned with Barack Obama, these documents can be easily forged…fraudulent.

There’s been talk of a Universal Federal Voter ID, but that runs afoul of the most basic concepts of privacy and freedom under the U.S. Constitution. It would create a database full of all sorts of private personal information, at a time when almost no American trusts the federal government at all, and rightfully so. How long will it be before China’s Social Credit Score is part of these files?

Best I can tell, it’s not easy for even legal American Citizens to provide absolute documented proof of voter eligibility, which is why it’s utterly insane to have ever allowed illegal non-citizens to take up residency in our country to begin with!

Just like legal gun owners who have never committed a crime are targeted by new gun legislation, due to criminals bad behavior, who don’t care how many laws they break in the commission of their crimes…legal voters find themselves in a position of having to figure out how they can prove they have a right to vote, in an effort to prevent those with no such right from voting!

As seems to always be the case these days, our government takes aim at legal citizens eligible to vote, under the guise of preventing illegals from voting. Instead, they should be taking aim at the illegals and the sanctuary jurisdictions to prevent illegals from voting illegally.

After a lot of thought on the matter, I only know one way to do that!

1. Make “illegal sanctuaries” illegal in the USA

2. Make it a “crime” for any Governor, Mayor, State or Jurisdiction to aid and abet illegal activities, provide comfort for, or legitimize anyone here illegally.

3. Establish Election Law that requires every voting district to provide auditable proof that no illegal ballot was cast or counted, before allowing their election results to be “certified” as legitimate.

In other words, put the responsibility where it belongs and hold those responsible for creating this problem accountable under the law.

Any election that is not “verifiable” is not “certifiable.”

Only districts that can prove no “illegal activities” took place in their elections, can have their election results “certified.”

Legal American Citizens should not have to jump through hoops and offer up their Right of Privacy to solve a problem they didn’t create. The people who created the problem should have to solve this problem and if they won’t, then their election results will be disqualified until such time as their election procedures are within full compliance of our laws.

You say, “we can’t verify your voters and elections?” Then we can’t “certify” them either!

What say you?