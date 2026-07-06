Before I begin, let me state for the record that I have always stood opposed to any form of racism, or hate towards any particular ethnic group strictly on the basis of skin color or ethnicity. I only know of one race of people, the Human Race. I oppose any claims of ethnicity-based superiority, so-called “white supremacy,” the Democrats KKK, Skinheads, BLM and ANTIFA, or Jew-bashing.

Now, the USA has been under foreign assault since before the ink was dry on the Charters of Freedom. Until recent years, those attacks usually came from a foreign adversary abroad. But now, the most dangerous assaults on the USA are coming from within, in partisan politics and supported by witless voters who love to hate, divide, and demoralize.

Before we discuss what “White Nationalism” is today, let’s discuss “nationalism.”

“Nationalism is an ideology expressed by people with a devotion and loyalty to their country that takes precedence over obligations to other groups. These feelings are often based on shared ethnicity, language, religion, culture, or social values. From a purely political standpoint, nationalism aims to defend the country’s popular sovereignty—the right to govern itself—and protect it from the political, social, and cultural pressures the modern global economy poses. In this sense, nationalism is seen as the antithesis of globalism.”

To sum it up, “nationalism” is nothing more than a devotion and loyalty to one’s home country, a shared common constitutional foundations, language, religion, culture, or social values.

“From a purely political standpoint, nationalism aims to defend the country’s popular sovereignty—the right to govern itself—and protect it from the political, social, and cultural pressures the modern global economy poses. In this sense, nationalism is seen as the antithesis of globalism.”

In the USA, this takes the form of reverence for our Charters of Freedom, our Oath of Allegiance to the same, found in our Pledge of Allegiance, Freedom, Liberty, Justice and the Rule of Law, our national sovereignty and security, and pride in the freest, most prosperous nation and people ever known to mankind.

It also takes the form of an undying determination to protect and preserve these all-American ideals for future generations, no matter what it takes! It’s true “patriotism.”

But those who oppose these all-American ideals, added the word “white” to the term “nationalism,” in an overt effort to divide our country down racial and ethnic lines, with the clear intent and purpose of destroying freedom, liberty, justice, peace and tranquility for all American Citizens.

Adding “white” to the term “nationalism” implies that only “white people” are proud to be American. Only “white people” care about America being the greatest nation on earth, and only “white people” are loyal to the United States.

But I beg to differ…

I’ll be 66 years old this year, I’ve been all over the USA and numerous foreign countries, and the first time I saw “real racism” in the USA is when some of my fellow Americans cast a ballot for a presidential candidate with zero experience at anything, strictly on the basis of his skin color, in 2008.

Everywhere I’ve been in the USA, with rare exception, I have met literally thousands of true American patriots, and they come in all shapes, sizes, colors, ethnicities, religions and ideologies. But they are all proud American “nationalists.”

It’s the anti-American LEFT who added “white” to “nationalism” in an attempt to label all proud Americans “white supremacists.” In fact, they have tried to make the terms “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” synonymous terms.

The 4th of July March by “Patriot Front”

It’s never been a secret that the USA has always been by far the most ethnically and culturally diverse nation on earth. Americans have come here in search of freedom and liberty from all corners of the earth.

Every single news outlet in the USA labels the group “Patriot Front” a “white supremacist/white nationalist” … “neo-Nazi” terrorist organization. How did they all come to this conclusion? These labels were first placed on the group by none other than The Southern Poverty Law Center (which isn’t actually a law center), and the LEFTIST news ran with it, without ever verifying anything.

The Basis of Nationalism

· an ideology that elevates one nation or nationality above all others and that places primary emphasis on promotion of its culture and interests as opposed to those of other nations, nationalities, or supranational groups.

In the case of the USA, this is the promotion of freedom, liberty, justice and self-governance. The color of one’s skin or original ethnicity is entirely irrelevant. In one generation or another, we all came here from somewhere else.

Suggesting that “American Nationalism” is a dirty word limited to only “white people,” is a direct insult to every freedom and liberty-loving American Citizen who still stands for the Pledge of Allegiance and tears up at the National Anthem or God Bless America.

It’s nothing more than an anti-American effort to divide and destroy the greatest nation ever known to mankind. It has no place in our country!

Simply stated, all legal American Citizens are free, or none are free!

Of course, this has nothing to do with anyone who is not a legal member of our society. People here visiting, or illegally, are not a legal part of our society. They have not pledged their allegiance to us or our country.

As for groups like “Patriot Front,” I’m not too familiar with the group. Upon looking at their web site, I would agree with some of what they allegedly stand for, in terms of fighting leftist extremism in the USA and supporting our Constitutional Republic. I did see some unfortunate references to ethnicity indicative of a group that believes in a “white supremacy” agenda, at least potentially.

In general, I wouldn’t support any organization that promotes one ethnic group over another based upon ethnicity, be it Patriot Front, BLM or ANTIFA.

But I do support the idea that anyone who doesn’t want to “be an American” in accordance with our foundations of freedom, shouldn’t be here, whether they are a legal immigrant, illegal migrant or originally born American.

People who hate our country for any reason and are intent upon destroying our Republican form of self-governance, should not be welcome in our country. They wouldn’t be welcome in any other country, and for good reason!

Our country isn’t perfect; there is always work to be done to make it better for all Americans. That’s what the MAGA movement is all about. But if you hate America, you should move somewhere you like better.

Turning the USA into something it was never meant to be, will not be tolerated. Don’t mistake the patience of the American people for weakness or acceptance. In the end, those who want to destroy the USA, will be destroyed.

In the USA, basic “nationalism” is good and appropriate. It has nothing to do with the intentional political divisions over race, creed, or color! If you’re not proud to be an American, you’re not an American…