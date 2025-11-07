In case you haven’t notice, a growing segment of grossly ignorant American voters have embraced the open all-out assault on “rich folks” in a hard shift away from the very American principles and values that once made the USA the envy of the world…and towards the same failed totalitarian concepts that have failed for hundreds of years all over the globe. Feeling totally entitled to other people’s property, they are voting themselves and everyone else into bondage, out of pure ignorance and greed.

So, for their sake, allow me to answer the above question with undeniable facts…

Do “rich folks” pay their “fair share” of taxes?

According to the IRS, the TOP 5% of income earners, “the rich folks” earning over $261,591 per year household income, pay 61% of all Federal Income taxes collected each year by the IRS. If you are one of these people, then you know that you are paying far more than your “fair share.” The TOP 1% of earners, those earning more than $663,164 in annual household income, pay 40.4% of all Federal Income taxes collected by the IRS. This is a very small group of citizens in the USA. It’s not hard to outvote them in order to rob them of their earnings…this is how “democracy aka Marxism” works and why we aren’t supposed to be a “democracy.” (Mob Rule)

Does everyone else pay their “fair share?”

Again, according to IRS reports, the TOP 50% of taxpayers earning over $50,339 in annual household income, (hardly considered “rich” by any reasonable definition) pay a grand total of 97% of all Federal Income taxes collected, with 61% paid by the TOP 5%.

What about the other half of the country?

The bottom 50% of income earners in the USA, those with average annual household earnings below $50,339 per year, pay only 3% of all Federal Income taxes collected by the IRS.

So, the TOP 50% are already paying for the other 50% of Americans, in terms of Federal Income taxes. Clearly, this is one thing “rich folks” are doing for everyone else in the country!

What Else have “Rich Folks” Done for Us?

Well, if you have a job and can feed and house your family, take vacations, give your kids the finer things in life, it’s all because of the “rich folks” who invest in business and employ you, no matter where you work or what you do for a living.

Even every government employee is paid by the same “rich folks” that pay 97% of all Federal Income taxes collected by the IRS. The same goes for every government contractor.

Enough yet?

Okay, “rich folks” are also responsible for every new invention, innovation, every new product that makes our lives easier and more manageable, all of the food in every grocery store, every service you need and all of the medical and science advancements.

Need more?

I can do this for days, but if you don’t get the point by now, it’s because you reject the truth.

If you reject these verifiable facts, and the truth, it’s out of GREED on your part, not the part of those who earn everything they have.

You see, ambition isn’t greed. The desire to advance in the world and improve your own quality of life by way of your own individual efforts and productivity is what makes the world a better place for everyone. This isn’t greed, it’s what we are all supposed to do!

No, greed is when you have an unquenchable desire for more and more things, and earning those things through your own ambition and productivity is not the means by which you seek to improve your own life. Instead, you feel “entitled” to those things just because someone else has them.

Greed is based on envy, sloth and the love of money.

It’s not “rich folks” who are not doing their part, it’s you! Rich folks are not your problem, you are your problem, if you seek things you are not willing to earn.

And once you vote for a society of “takers” rather than “givers,” you will have created an unsustainable society wherein no one has anything. This is exactly why all forms of totalitarian government have failed 100% of the time everywhere they have ever been tried. Without any “givers,” there can be no “takers.”

The “rich folks” will still be rich, but somewhere you can’t steal from them anymore. That will leave only “takers” who will then steal from each other as their only means of survival.

If you eliminate “rich folks,” everything they bring to the table goes away with them…

This is the most important thing you could have ever learned in education. But because you didn’t, you are dooming yourselves to defeat… Nothing is “free.” You can only vote for someone else to pay for it, until they refuse to pay for it.

Those of us smart enough to know it will simply find smarter people to live beside and do business with! You already see it happening with the mass exodus from the socialist-democrat controlled areas of the country. New York City will soon have no one to take from anymore as the “rich folks” leave for greener pastures and more fair treatment…