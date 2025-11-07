Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Nov 7

Funny how no one seems to catch on to the fact that it is the rich that started firing up the public against rich people. One must ask then what they mean by “rich.” There is no way they are talking about the very people that fund those waging a public attack against them. So this means there is something else taking place. I believe their real target is the middle class because the globalist goal is to have a 2 class society. The rich and the slaves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
John Tait's avatar
John Tait
Nov 7

CANUK 51st fan When I seek depth and perception I look south. thx Lex.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture