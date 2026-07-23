Sadly, the young leftists in the USA have been conned on everything that will impact their lives forever. They think they are “saving democracy” by killing our Republic with communism and socialism. They think they are up against the billionaires and corporations. They have it 180-degrees backwards…

The following list of U.S. based corporations have a number of things in common, mostly that they all tend to vote and finance the Democrat-Communist Party in recent years. Not the Republican Party…

But here’s the main thing they all have in common…

They are all “strategic partners” with Klaus Schwabs nazi-communist global strategy at the World Economic Forum, WEF.

Amazon * Bain Capital (Mitt Romney) * Bank of America * Barclays * Baofeng Group * BlackRock * Bloomberg * Blue Horizon * Bridgewater Associates * Bristol Myers * Carlyle Group * Cisco * Citi Group * Cloudflare * Coca-Cola * CrowdStrike * Dell * Deloitte * Dow * Dow Jones * Eli Lilly * Ericsson * Exxon * FedEx * Gap, Inc. * Gates Foundation * GoDaddy * Goldman Sachs * Google * Hewlett Packard * Honeywell * HSBC Bank * IBM * ING Group * Johnson & Johnson * JP Morgan Chase * Lockheed Martin * MasterCard * Mayo Clinic * Merck * META * Microsoft * Moderna * Morgan Stanley * Nasdaq * NEC * Nestle’ * New York Times * Nielsen * NYSE * Occidental * Open Society Foundations (Soros) * Open AI * Palantir * Pathfinder Group * PayPal * PepsiCo * Perot Companies * Pfizer * PG&E * Ralph Lauren * Robinhood * Rockwell * Samsung * Siemens * Sony * Stripe * Tampa General Hospital * Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association * Tik Tok * TIME * Uber * UPS * Verizon * VISA * Vivendi * Volkswagen * Volvo * Walmart * Wells Fargo * World Bank Group * Zoom * Zurich Insurance Group

How many of these companies do you know and support?

Do you know that they all partner with nazi-communist Klaus Schwab to destroy the USA in concert with the WEF?

There are hundreds more, from all over the globe!

COMPLETE WEF STRATEGIC PARTNER LIST HERE

You thought Trump was just up against the Democrat-Communists in America? Think again…

Are you getting the picture yet?

NOTICE: Did you catch that all three of the major JAB companies involved in The Great Covid Reset, Moderna, Pfizer and J&J are strategic partners?