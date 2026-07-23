Lex Greene

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mmead
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Too true. I suspect that companies like Budweiser, Cracker Barrel, Coca-Cola, Target, and others were being offered something like a "Corporate Social Credit Score Carrot," an ESG--Environmental, Social, Governmental rating that economically benefitted the companies with top scores. You know--those who pushed the trans, globalist, green-at-any-cost policies for beneficial economic rewards and then the outrage of the public forced them to stand down? This paper goes into it in its description: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10965064/ titled, "Can the improvement of the social credit environment enhance corporate ESG scores?" Chinese are big into the carrot and stick governing. I remember seeing Cass Sunstein's book, "The Nudge" about how to gently push people into compliance. As an aside, there's self-admitted Communist, Van Jones, who joined Podesta's Center for American Progress following the 2010 Red wave for both houses of Congress: He said, dismissively that Democrats don't need the House or the Senate. They can accomplish ALL Progressive goals--at the LOCAL level--with taxation, regulation, and licensing. Is this where the NGO's play a role?

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