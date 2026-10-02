As fun and entertaining as it might be to banter back and forth over which politicians or political parties are responsible for things we don’t like, the fact is, “The People” put them all there… so the buck stops with us…

You Don’t Vote?

Then you have silenced your own voice and put your fate in the hands of others. When good people do nothing, bad people win. That’s a problem!

You Vote 3rd Party?

It’s no secret that there is no 3rd party in the USA able to compete on a national level. There are over 70 3rd parties, which is why there is no competitive 3rd party. So, concerning federal offices, every vote for a 3rd party candidate is a vote against the better candidate available, which is counted as a vote for the worst candidate on the ballot. That’s a problem!

You Want Socialism?

First, with 63% of our Federal Budget spent on over 800 “social assistance programs,” I’m pretty sure we already have some form of socialism. In case you don’t know, our Constitution only authorizes a “Republican form of government,” not a “socialist democracy.” Not only is this a horrible idea, you can vote for it all you want, but the Constitution and Bill of Rights prohibit the things you are voting for. That’s a Problem!

You Won’t Vote for a “lesser evil?”

Your vote will be counted as a vote for the “greater evil.” When good people do nothing to stop bad people, the bad people win. That’s a Problem!

What About the Election Fraud?

It does exist and it will exist, but only so long as “We the People” allow it to exist. This only means that good people have to vote against the fraud in even greater numbers, to overcome the evil and the fraud. If we don’t, That’s a Problem!

We Need to Fire them All?

You’ll get no argument from me on this sentiment. However, the same people who put and kept all of these officials in office all these years are the same people who will elect their replacements. That’s a Problem!

Why are “The People” allowing the government to “certify” totally “unverifiable” election results, as if it’s legitimate?

All efforts to protect our elections for legal American citizen voters only, have been blocked by democrats in D.C. and States controlled by Democrats. Efforts to verify voter rolls, which is a right and duty of the Federal Government under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, have also been blocked as democrat states have filed suits to block any audit of their voter rolls.

Because numerous states have refused to cooperate with elected officials in an effort to make certain that only lawful voters are voting in our elections, only one realistic solution is available today…

STOP THE UNLAWFUL CERTIFICATION OF ELECTIONS UNTIL ALL VOTES AND VOTERS CAN BE PROPERLY VERIFIED…

Clean, lawful, constitutional, transparent and verifiable elections shouldn’t be a “partisan” issue, yet it most certainly is in 2026 USA. Yes, it is one side that presents the problem. Stating the facts is not a partisan statement, it’s just a well-known fact.

We know “illegal voters” are casting ballots in our elections. We know problems exist with electronic voting, and even more so in “mail-in voting,” especially in all “sanctuary cities and states” that protect all sorts of illegal activities from law enforcement, including election activities.

But every problem we have in our country today is either the result of people who vote against America, or people who fail to stand up for America. The buck always has and always will, stop with We the People.

Whatever government we have at any time in history, that government reflects how the American Citizens behave in their role as the protectors of Freedom, Liberty and Justice.

You don’t have to like this reality, but we can’t change it.

Therefore, what happens on November 3rd is in our hands. Every vote will be either for or against the USA. The names on the ballot will all represent one of those two sides of the battle.

If We the People don’t like what’s happening to our country, it’s up to We the People to change what’s happening to our country, on November 3rd.

We will either choose to protect our Charters of Freedom, or we will lose our Freedom. November 3rd will tell us everything we need to know about We the People!

