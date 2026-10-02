Lex Greene

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C Lee Sandvick's avatar
C Lee Sandvick
Oct 2

Good article. will post on X. I went to a candidate forum 2 nights ago. Sat next to a Democrat. She asked me if I followed MAGA. I immediately asked what is that? She said Make America Great Again. I replied oh my god, no way do we want that! We need Socialism then Communism. She asked me what I thought about the Epstein documents and that Trump refused to release it. I said I did not know enough to have an opinion. But I did tell her I I wondered why Biden did not release them in order to stop Trump from being elected. She did not have a comment.

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Ernie
Oct 2

I wish I actually lived in a swing state, but I don’t. I also don’t believe that New York State will ever be considered one. I could move, but this is where I grew up and this is where my family is, including my extended family. I guess I could leave and come back to visit, that would save me a lot in taxes, but I would probably spend that on traveling expenses. I will continue to vote for change here in New York, but you folks that are in a swing state? Make dang sure did you get out and vote against socialism!

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