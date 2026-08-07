The phrase “A house divided against itself cannot stand” originates from the Bible, specifically recorded in the Gospels of Matthew (12:25), Mark (3:25), and Luke (11:17) as words spoken by Jesus Christ.

Yet, the American people, including Christians, have allowed themselves to be divided against themselves for many years now. The goal of government is always to “divide” in order to “conquer” and they are good at it. But it only works when the people allow it to work.

Our system allows anyone who wants to run for political office to run for office, including people who are not even legally eligible to run. Right now, it’s also allowing people to vote who have no right to vote…

We Have to Outsmart Them, Together!

As someone who learned better than to hold faith or trust in government a long time ago, I made it my business to know how our government actually works, as opposed to how most people think it works.

I assure you, no matter the size and strength of a man in a fist fight, the smarter man is going to win the fight, the one better trained, better prepared and more determined to win.

You don’t have to be the biggest or strongest man in the fight. You just have to be the smarter man in the fight. The same is true of politics.

RIGHT or WRONG is what’s on every ballot

In the USA, RIGHT sits in our Charters of Freedom. Everything else is WRONG! Everything that is not supported by these documents, or is in direct violation thereof, is WRONG.

Whether you know it or not, every vote in every election, Federal, State and Local, is a vote either for or against The Charters of Freedom. Every vote for it is RIGHT, and every vote against it is WRONG!

Some have allowed their personal whims and agendas to divert attention away from this fundamental truth. But still, every vote is for or against freedom, and the foundations of these freedoms.

Contrary to popular “divide to be conquered” beliefs, there are not multiple choices in elections. There are only two choices in every election, RIGHT or WRONG! For any American to vote against the Foundations of Freedom is WRONG. It’s a vote against freedom itself! The choice doesn’t just affect them, it affects everyone!

Here’s the Truth

A government opposed by a majority of Americans is not a “representative” government. In order to be a “representative republic,” as required by the Charters of Freedom, every elected official must be elected by at least 50.1% of the voters.

But our system allows any number of options to appear on the ballot. Here’s why, and here’s how that turns out.

EXAMPLE: just 3 candidates (much worse with more than 3)

Candidate #1 wins 40% of the vote

Candidate #2 wins 35% of the vote

Candidate #3 wins 25% of the vote

Who won the election? Candidate #1, right?

Even though, that candidate was opposed by 60% of the voters! This is not a “representative” form of government.

It’s simple math, and a “divide and conquer” strategy. Because of this, people often run candidates with no chance of winning, just to pull winning votes away from another candidate.

We cannot prevent the system from offering endless options on our ballots. This means, we have to be smarter than the system they use to defeat us!

The communists and Muslims currently winning primaries right now, are winning this way. The field of candidates is limiting how many votes any one candidate can get.

If they want a particular candidate to win the election, especially in the primaries, and that candidate is only polling at say, 30% ahead of the election, all they have to do is water down the voting by adding numerous alternative candidates until 30% will win the election.

We Must Be Smarter!

Even though there may be five candidates on a ballot, we have to unify behind just one. It won’t be the one we like the most, because everyone has a different favorite. It has to be the one with the best chance to win.

Just yesterday, Tennessee’s GOP governors primary resulted in the easily predictable outcome, with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn winning the nomination. She had two primary challengers, Rose and Fritts.

This outcome was easily predictable for just a couple of reasons. First, Marsha had the highest public visibility and name awareness due to many years in politics. She also had the most money behind her.

But those things were not the real deciding factor. Marsha won with just 43.8% of the GOP vote. 56.2% of GOP primary voters voted against her, a 12.4-point margin.

However, the 56.2% of voters who wanted someone else split their vote 32.7% for Rose and 23.3% for Fritts. Combined, voters who wanted someone other than Marsha as their next governor had the votes to make it happen, except they failed to unify behind either Rose or Fritts to win.

3rd Party Reality in General Elections

It doesn’t matter at all whether or not we like this reality, it’s still just reality. The sooner people accept reality, the sooner they can begin to win.

When people leave the “two party system,” they do not unite somewhere else in an intelligent effort to compete with the two parties. There are over 70 3rd parties in the USA today. Even the communists and socialists were smart enough to hijack the democrat party in order to become politically competitive.

If conservatives are smart, they will quickly hijack the republican party in order to destroy the democrat-communist party. We are the American majority, unless we are just divided minority groups sitting on the sidelines.

Politics has never been a game of the perfect. It’s just a game of the possible.

There’s simply no way to win with a divided front. To win, we must be entirely united.

Tell me this makes sense…. because if it doesn’t, divided we will fall!

The phrase “A house divided against itself cannot stand” originates from the Bible, specifically recorded in the Gospels of Matthew (12:25), Mark (3:25), and Luke (11:17) as words spoken by Jesus Christ.

I’m just the messenger. The message has been around forever, and it never changes!