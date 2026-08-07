Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
4d

Lex, you know that I agree with you 98% of the time and the other 2% is very minor in difference. Yet, on this I must interject a small point of dissent, and you will understand why.

I ABSOLUTELY agree that we must pull together to confront the monolith of destruction facing us…but People still have the option of voting their conscience. This is their Constitutional RIGHT.

Remember Ross Perot and his effect on the 1992 election? He was a spoiler for Clinton, against GHW Bush who was punished for the betrayal of his “NO NEW TAXES pledge. Who’s to say that Perot wasn’t pushed to continue his candidacy when the parlor game showed he would take votes away from Bush while the Big Money Players wanted “centrist” Clinton…after all, Perot was steamed at Bush for plotting to smear his (Bush’s) youngest daughter with a fake photo and for hiring an ex-intel guy to wiretap Perot’s unique stock trading program for exposure.

So, while I concur with your position, as American’s we have the right of CHOICE, especially when it comes to voting. It is not perfect, as you say, nothing is. The objective is to formulate a solid-state program to avoid the mess of too many choices.

How do we accomplish that? I mean that sincerely, because I can’t think of a way to do it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture