“Tomas Escotto, a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail, has been placed on administrative leave and removed from duty following allegations that he leaked sensitive security information to an undercover journalist from O’Keefe Media Group. The incident involved Escotto reportedly sharing details about protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, and real-time locations of the Vice President, as well as sending photographs from secure environments, including images taken aboard Air Force Two while in flight with Vance.

Escotto, described as a holdover from the Biden administration who voted for President Joe Biden, allegedly made these disclosures during interactions with an undercover reporter he met on the dating app Tinder in October 2025. He also expressed opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and criticized Trump-era immigration policies, stating, “I hate that [ICE] sh*t”.