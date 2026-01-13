VP Vance SS Agent Relieved of Duty
(report)
“Tomas Escotto, a U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s protective detail, has been placed on administrative leave and removed from duty following allegations that he leaked sensitive security information to an undercover journalist from O’Keefe Media Group. The incident involved Escotto reportedly sharing details about protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, and real-time locations of the Vice President, as well as sending photographs from secure environments, including images taken aboard Air Force Two while in flight with Vance.
Escotto, described as a holdover from the Biden administration who voted for President Joe Biden, allegedly made these disclosures during interactions with an undercover reporter he met on the dating app Tinder in October 2025. He also expressed opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and criticized Trump-era immigration policies, stating, “I hate that [ICE] sh*t”.
In response, the U.S. Secret Service suspended Escotto’s security clearance and revoked his access to agency facilities and systems, confirming that the matter is under investigation. Deputy Director Matthew Quinn stated the agency has zero tolerance for actions that could compromise the safety or privacy of protectees. The Secret Service also directed all personnel to retake anti-espionage training following the incident.
O’Keefe Media Group coordinated with the agency prior to publication and redacted sensitive operational details at the Secret Service’s request. No criminal charges have been announced as of January 13, 2026, and the investigation remains ongoing.”
THE UNDERCOVER VIDEO
Have I mentioned a “scorched earth” democrat policy?
More massive personnel problems. Who is in charge of vetting here? James O’Keefe and some citizen journalists can do it but our govt. professionals can’t identify the sloppy?
Thank goodness this hot dog “SS Agent,” aka, Blabbermouth, was relieved of duty before it was too late.
Why haven’t charges been filed. How long is the investigation going to take?