The U.S. Federal Government only exists under the terms and conditions of the U.S. Constitution, further restricted in authority by The Bill of Rights. People can be foolish enough to vote to overthrow our country and Constitutional form of government. But no matter what their vote, they cannot accomplish that goal so long as a majority of American Citizens know their Rights and enforce them.

Such an act is wholly unconstitutional in its very nature. The only way to overthrow our Constitutional form of government is to terminate the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The moment that happens, the government no longer has any right to exist at all.

The U.S. Federal Government is either a Constitutional Government, or there is no lawful Federal Government. The authority under which it exists would no longer exist. Any form of government which is at odds with the Constitution, or violates the Bill of Rights, is an unconstitutional form of government. It has no legal right to exist while in breach of the Constitution.

Unconstitutional Agendas

Communist or Socialist forms of government

Islamic or Sharia forms of government

Democracy, as opposed to a Constitutional Republic

Stacking, manipulating, or eliminating the Courts

Targeting any group of Citizens for punitive taxation

Circumventing the Electoral College

Any branch of government making-laws other than the Legislature

Advancing Laws which are repugnant to the Constitution

Election Fraud, manipulation, interference or foreign intrusions

Declaring any area a “sanctuary” from the law and rightful law enforcement

The intentional effort to mislead the electorate with false information

Any violation of the Bill of Rights

This is just a few, there are many more examples.

The Final Arbiters

Contrary to popular belief, the unelected or elected Courts are not the final arbiters of what is or isn’t “constitutional.”

“Nothing in the Constitution has given them [the federal judges] a right to decide for the Executive, more than to the Executive to decide for them. . . . The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves, in their own sphere of action, but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch.” - Thomas Jefferson letter to Abigail Adams, September 11, 1804

At the Federal Level, Article III of the U.S. Constitution does not grant any such power to the Federal Courts. All lower courts, federal, state and local, are irrelevant and under the supervision of the Federal Supreme Court, which holds “Federal Supremacy” over all other courts, but not over the other two branches of government, or the American People.

The final arbiters of what is or is not “constitutional” are the American Citizens, from whom all political power throughout the United States is derived.

The American Citizens have elected or empowered no member of the government to dictate what is or is not constitutional. The American Citizens alone are empowered to make this determination, and our Founding documents are written in plain English, easily interpreted by the American People.

As Stated in Marbury v. Madison, “any law (or act of government) which is itself, repugnant to the Constitution, is null and void.” — without any force of law.

When any such acts, rules, or laws occur, the American Citizens are under no legal or moral obligation to adhere to that act or law. Instead, the government has a legal and moral obligation to not create any such laws or engage in any such acts. Our government is designed to “serve the people,” not govern them.

When Fools Vote

It isn’t a crime for a legal American voter to be wrong in their understanding or be misguided in the use of their Right to Vote. But if they vote for things that are prohibited by the Constitution or Bill of Rights, they have no power or legal right to enforce that vote.

Under our Charters of Freedom, the use of “mob politics” in an effort to rule over others by way of a simple electoral majority, is prohibited. Each individual American Citizen, and each State, is guaranteed certain inalienable Rights, no matter how any group decides to vote. These Rights cannot be violated just because a group of people have a set of bad ideas.

They can vote for unconstitutional ideas all they want, but unless and until the Charters of Freedom are formally and officially declared null and void, those ideas cannot be implemented or forced upon the American people.

If and when our Founding Principles, Values and the Supreme Law of this Land are declared null and void, then our Constitutional government no longer exists.

The nation doesn’t have to fall just because some people are ill-informed and foolish enough to vote against their own freedom, liberty and justice. The nation is not subject to their folly, so long as the Charters of Freedom remain in force and effect.

Universal refusal to comply is the most common and effective method of rejecting any law, rule or act of government which the People find to be “unconstitutional.”

When acts of government are unconstitutional, the American Citizens are under no lawful or moral obligation to abide by such anti-American acts. They are under no lawful or moral obligation to fund any such acts either… The Charters of Freedom exist to protect all American Citizens from the foolish acts of a few…