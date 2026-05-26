Character assassination has become the #1 weapon of choice for American politics over the years. When someone doesn’t like a person, even when they have never met that person, they don’t attack their principles, or even their policy positions. They attack their character, usually using false propaganda in the process.

The first mistake is made the moment you trust any political figure to “help you.” Throughout human history, politicians have never been known for their honesty, integrity or moral fiber. Quite the opposite…

So, when voters focus upon mere personalities, in other words, a politicians ability to pander to certain voting blocs by simply saying what everyone knows they want to hear, you’re a willing victim of a carefully crafted con job! This is especially true when falling for political character assassination operations.

TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is a Prime Example

Millions of Americans have been dog-whistle trained to “hate Trump” and 99.999% of them have never even met Trump. The reasons they are told to “hate Trump” aren’t even true. But it doesn’t matter to them that it isn’t true. Trump’s political opposition just needs people to hate him, even though there’s no real reason to…

On the flip-side, I see others who worship Trump as if he’s the second coming of Christ. Despite all of his human imperfections, they have bet the farm on the man, knowing the limitations to what a President has the power to do and that roughly half of the country will work around the clock to stop anyone from “making America great again.”

In both cases, people react to “personality” instead of “principle.”

I believe in ideas, concepts, and principles, not people…

I trust very few people in this world today, because most are no more worthy of our trust than the average politician. It’s worse than ever right now. In fact, most act just like politicians.

But I still believe in principles, values, ideas and the basic concept of freedom for all! I still believe in the 250-year-old foundations of freedom and liberty. I still believe in Americans who still believe in these things and are willing to fight for them.

The problem is, people who do not believe in these things still act like they do, at campaign time. And millions of young Americans have been Pavlov trained to believe that “free gifts from the taxpayers” is “freedom,” when in reality, it is the exact opposite of freedom.

Even worse, I see young people on social media promoting communism. They don’t even know what it is and how that political system really works. Every day I see social media posts and sometimes, comments from these people on my posts, trying to teach me that “communism is real freedom,” as they perfect the art of their fascist cancel-culture for all who disagree.

These same young people think Islam is the world religion of peace, tolerance, and freedom. They know absolutely no truth about it at all, but act like they are experts on the subject, in suicidal fashion.

They do this because they follow the personalities of the most dangerous con artists on the planet, instead of supporting the right principles and values of American freedom, liberty and justice.

They are anti-American now. But they have been sold the lie that their anti-American ideas and actions are “saving democracy.”

They were taught to “hate Trump” in order to be trained to “hate America” as well. They hate everything America has stood for since July 4, 1776. They hate Trump simply because he represents the foundations of freedom. They love avowed socialists, communists, Nazis, fascists, and Islamic terrorists now.

Meanwhile, others love Trump because they believe he is fighting for the Foundations of Freedom.

Trump is just a man. He’s not a messiah. He’s also not the devil. He’s just a man who bet his entire farm on the idea that he could lead America to greatness again, after more than a hundred years of America being torn to shreds by the global leftists who fight him every day.

I vote on the basis of principles, not personalities.

People loved President Jimmy Carter, the soft kind-hearted sweet little peanut farmer from Georgia. But he was one of the worst presidents in the history of the United States.

Some thought Bill Clinton was cute or sexy. But he turned out to be one of the most criminally corrupt individuals to ever occupy the people’s White House.

Some thought Barack Hussein Obama was Mr. Cool. But he has since been proven the most dangerous divisive individual to ever enter American politics. He defrauded his way into the White House not just once, but twice, and then served a 3rd term under the guise of the Biden/Harris Administration. He remains the head of the Socialist Democrat Party even now and is violating The Logan Act daily.

Still, personality voters believe Obama is the greatest president who ever lived and that Kamala Harris would make a great leader of our once free people.

Principled voters, however, don’t really rely on politicians for anything. To them, politics and politicians are just a necessary evil to maintaining some version of freedom, liberty and justice, in an effort to avoid a 2nd Revolution to do it.

A while ago, I wrote a piece on “Voting Our Conscience.”

Freedom is not suited for any immoral society. We have built prisons for immoral people. We have laws designed to restrain people of no or low moral character.

The bottom line is this…

If your vote is based upon support for anti-American ideas, principles in direct violation of the Charters of Freedom, and your vote is based upon personalities instead of American principles and values, then you are against the USA. Your beliefs and votes are an open threat to the USA.

But if your vote is based upon American ideas, principles and values, in accordance with the Charters of Freedom, you are an American! You belong here and this is your country!

But no political candidate will ever be a perfect candidate.

Trump wasn’t elected for how likeable he is…He’s been elected three times now for how experienced he is, how he just says what he’s thinking, unvarnished, and that he’s a New York breed of junkyard dog, with a steel spine, tugging at his chain to defeat his known enemies. He’s what the people decided, fits the times…

We can only support the “lesser evil” viable in any election or live with the consequences of allowing a much “greater evil” to hold power. Supporting a “lesser evil” candidate doesn’t mean we are “supporting evil.” It means we are standing up to evil, the only way we can…

What say ye?