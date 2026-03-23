For over 40 years now, I have never been disappointed by the behavior of politicians. It was that long ago that I lowered my expectations of politicians to where they can always meet the mark. I always expect them to perform poorly, and they never let me down.

That’s when I placed my trust and hope in American voters. Since then, I have focused almost all of my attention on speaking to voters, as the only people who will ever “drain the lethal swamp,” if voters do what they are supposed to do!

But 250 years into the freedom experiment, we have a very serious voter problem. I break voters down to only three categories.

Category One - The Constitutional Voter

These voters know the foundations of freedom, liberty and justice. They will do the best they can to always vote for someone they believe will protect and preserve these ideals. This we call “conservatives.” People seeking to “conserve,” protect and preserve the foundations of freedom for themselves, their children, grandchildren, and everyone else.

Not so long ago, this described the vast majority of American voters, both republicans and democrats. That’s not true today…

Category Two - The Global Marxist Voter

The Communist Party USA, Socialist Party USA and now, a joint operation under The Democratic Socialists of America, in concert with U.S. academia and education and the Democrat Party have indoctrinated millions of young American voters into socialism.

The kids we have seen in the streets of sanctuary cities across the country, protesting against the USA and on behalf of foreign communists, socialists, illegal migrants and terrorists in recent years, make up this voter category. Guided by misguided peaceniks from the 60s, these young voters have no clue of the hell they are trying to vote our entire country into. They think they are “saving democracy” when in reality, they are destroying the foundations of freedom.

Some can be and are being liberated from their indoctrination. But millions are not. They simply have to be outvoted until they grow up and deal in reality.

Category Three - The Independent Voter

This category of voters is so disenchanted with both major political parties that they have chosen to go it alone, as an independent, in a blood sport controlled by just two teams, the GOP and DNC.

First, they aren’t as “independent” as they claim. 90+% of registered “independents” still vote either GOP or DNC in national elections, just as they did before claiming “independent” status.

I recently asked a proud “independent” this question…

“If you returned home from vacation to find strangers living in your home, what would you do? Would you object, then get back in your car to find somewhere else to live?

Millions of Americans have done exactly that, when it comes to politics.

They dropped into their political party one day and found strangers they didn’t like living there. They packed their bags and left the party in the hands of the invaders.

Now, after that, they chose “independent status” believing they can make a different from outside their home. What they did instead, was leave their home in the hands of strangers, without a fight, as if they can “save the country” while they wouldn’t even save their own political home.

Then, they feel justified, because the strangers they left in charge of their home are not running the house the way they think they should, proving that leaving the house was the right decision…

I know, silly, right? But there are more “independents” than republicans or democrats today. Both parties suck because all the good people left. But the person I asked this question to, couldn’t even connect the dots. He didn’t understand the question…

Bad Government

…is the result of bad politicians, elected by bad voters!

Yes, we have massive election fraud in the USA today and guess what, voters still think the swamp will drain itself, eventually.

No, it won’t… Only the American voters can ever drain the swamp. But as long as they allow themselves to be divided by the people they hate, politicians, they will lack the power to save their own house, much less the country!

Yes???