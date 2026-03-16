In this video clip, a Virginia Delegate stands up to the new extreme-left feminazi Governor who has already set out to disarm all Citizens, or turn them into instant criminals if they refuse to be disarmed. She ran as a “moderate democrat” who now governs as an extreme Maoist!

VIDEO HERE

When good people do nothing, remain silent in the face of tyranny, evil will prevail!

The Iranian people are rising up “unarmed” against one of the most brutal murderous regimes in world history. Meanwhile, young idiots in the USA, conned by democratic socialists, stand against the liberation of the Iranian people who have been defenseless against Islamic terror for the past 47 years, thanks to Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Many idiot modern “libertarians” like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie stand with the Islamic terrorists too!

This is happening everywhere in the USA where democrats hold political power!

Four simple words…. SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!