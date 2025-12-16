How can any state “certify” election results when they can’t, or refuse to, “verify” their elections?

1. STEP ONE - Do all states verify a candidates legal status and eligibility for the office they seek before allowing that candidate ballot access?

The answer is NO; they do not. States do not verify a candidates legal citizenship status, much less their legal eligibility for the office being sought. Each state has their own procedures for gaining ballot access. But no state properly vets candidates before granting them ballot access. Instead, they rely upon a political party to claim candidate eligibility, without ever checking to confirm.

2. STEP TWO - Do all states require proof of legal voter eligibility, including legal citizenship status, before allowing someone to vote?

Again, the answer is NO! Numerous states allow and provide protection for illegal aliens, in the form of “sanctuary cities and states.” They also issue state IDs to illegal aliens and register them to vote. So, when an illegal alien shows up to vote in our elections, they have an ID, some proof of residency in the voting district, and appear on the voter rolls. They are then treated just like any legal American citizen at election time. They are not “discriminated against” just because they have no legal right to vote in our elections.

3. STEP THREE - Does every state keep and provide an election “audit trail” necessary to “verify” that their elections were held in a lawful and proper manner?

No… In fact, many states refuse to offer any proof of a legal election procedure whatsoever and even fight in court to protect their records so that their elections cannot be “verified.”

4. STEP FOUR - Can all of the states prove or verify that the person who voted is the same person eligible to vote, or that one voter = one vote?

No, they cannot! They allow “ballot harvesting” and “mail-in” balloting which are entirely untraceable methods of voting.

5. STEP FIVE - Does every State provide proof of valid voting methods, equipment, software, or procedures that guarantee a free, fair, and transparent election process, void of any outside or foreign intrusions into the systems?

NO, they do not! Even when an election official “whistleblower” like Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk, attempts to report and prove evidence of election fraud, they are immediately attacked, falsely accused, charged with crimes, incarcerated and silenced, or worse.

So, the question isn’t whether or not our elections are rotten with fraud…it’s how bad is it, and what do we need to do about it?

I only know of one way to stop the systemic fraud in U.S. elections now, as political operatives have devised so many different ways of cheating.

Any election that is not “verifiable” cannot be “certifiable.”

For many years now, our government, local, state and federal, has been “certifying” elections without doing anything to “verify” elections before certification.

Half of eligible American voters don’t even bother to vote. Why should they when no effort is made to make sure all election results are “verified and certified” legal and legitimate?

Meanwhile, great efforts are made to cheat in every election. We all know it…

The first step in any legitimate democratic system must be verifiable election transparency. Without it, we are NOT a government of, by or for the American people. We’re nothing but a 3rd world banana republic, no better than those run by fraudulently selected tin-horn dictators all over the globe.

If the five steps above are not mandated nationwide, no matter the state, no matter the political leanings of any state, then we are whistling past the graveyard of our once great constitutional republic!

Deal with this issue at your State level… if the people don’t force it to happen, it won’t happen!