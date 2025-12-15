Fast-forward to the past 25-years, when the USA got itself involved in a vast global expansion of NATO. Beginning in a post-9/11 Bush administration (2001-2009), the USA supported an expansion of NATO around the globe, which did not include putting NATO on the border of Russia, a move Putin stated he would never allow.

The reason Putin refused to allow NATO on its border is Putin and Russia were promised NATO membership by the USA, a promise the USA repeatedly violated. As Putin was leading Russia towards a capitalist economy and supporting the growth of Christianity in Russia, the west was stumbling its way towards socialism and global governance via The World Economic Forum, the Davos Group and Bilderbergers, threatening the national sovereignty and security of both the USA and Russia.

Enter the Obama Era - Further damaging peaceful relations with Putin’s Russia, the Obama administration toppled numerous governments across the Middle East, installing puppet regimes in every case, and eventually toppling the government of Ukraine and installing Obama puppet Zelenski in 2014, in pursuit of NATO membership for Ukraine on Russia’s border.

From 2014 to 2021, Putin repeatedly warned Obama and the USA not to make Ukraine a member of NATO. Putin was very clear that Russia would never allow NATO on its border, after being lied to and betrayed by the USA and NATO ever since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Putin didn’t declare war on Ukraine during the first Trump administration (2017-2020) because Trump did not support Obama’s puppet in Ukraine, or the expansion of NATO to the Russian border. Trump respected Putin’s “Russia First” agenda and expected Putin to respect Trump’s “America First” agenda, and he did. It’s the only thing the two men had in common, but it was a big thing.

But as soon as Biden (aka Obama’s 3rd term) took office in 2021 and restarted the move to expand NATO to Russia’s border, laundering billions in U.S. tax dollars through Obama puppet Zelenski, Putin kept his word and stopped the expansion of NATO to his border.

Venezuela

Between 2001 and 2017, Russia reacted to the betrayal by the USA and the expansion of U.S. missile sites in the Russian hemisphere, by working with the Hugo Chavez regime in Venezuela between 2002-2013 to establish Russian missile bases in Venezuela.

It marked the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis when a competing superpower was able to establish missile bases aimed at the United States in the western hemisphere. This time, in Venezuela…able to strike the USA within minutes via close range missile fight times.

Trump administrations focus on Venezuela and Maduro isn’t just about deadly drug running into the USA, responsible for the death of thousands in the USA each year.

Russia is no longer alone in Venezuela. China is there too now…

Chinese president urges respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty, warns against foreign interference as US ramps up regional military activity.

China and Russia are the two most dangerous competing superpowers to the United States, and the Biden administration brought them together against the USA in Ukraine!

Meanwhile, Americas political LEFT has dumbed-down whole generations here, while importing millions of foreign Islamic sleeper cells and military age males from China and Russia to American soil, protected by LEFTIST “criminal sanctuary” cities and states across the USA.

Determined to destroy the USA from within by re-engineering voter demographics in the USA, conning millions of young voters into socialism, Islamic terrorism, and anti-American sentiments and voting trends, the political LEFT in the USA is the greatest threat to the USA today.

Had it not been for the policies of Obama and Biden, the Ukraine war would not have existed, Russia and China would not have military capacity in the western hemisphere, democrats wouldn’t be working to sever our Military chain of Command or initiate a constant string of attempts to hamstring Trump, remove him from power, or assassinate him.

“John Joseph Mearsheimer, born on December 14, 1947, is an American political scientist and international relations scholar who is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982. He graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point) in 1970 and served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of captain, before pursuing graduate studies in political science.”

Of course, while Trump is trying to deal with these foreign threats against the USA, democrats are focused only on destroying Trump and blocking all efforts by his administration to defend and protect our homeland.

Had enough yet?