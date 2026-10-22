A long time ago now, evildoers figured out who the most vulnerable members of society were in their efforts to recruit and incite a “fifth column” within the battle grounds of a territory they were determined to invade, attack and destroy.

A “fifth column” is any faction of persons within a group, (ANTIFA, BLM, FREE PALESTINE, DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS, ANTI-ICE, ELECTION FRAUDS) who secretly sympathize with an enemy, especially those who engage in activities harmful (violent protests, burning cities, looting stores, destroying national monuments, etc.) to the group; an enemy in one’s midst; a group of traitors.

It just wasn’t that hard to figure out…

Foreign adversaries had to go after those who “don’t know any better.” This is always young people who have not yet lived long enough to know any better but are eager to make their mark in the world. They also found useful tools in the elderly, who once knew better, but now don’t remember or don’t care.

They had to dumb-down and drug-up these members of society. So, through leftist professors in academia and teachers unions for basic education, along with diagnosing nearly every child with some form of mental challenge and putting them on mind-altering drugs, they had the useful idiots primed and ready for the task ahead.

They had their Fifth Column

Via leftist “community organizing” they were positioned to recruit, unite, incite and mobilize the “enemies within.” It took the form of ANTIFA, the fascists against fascism. It took the form of BLM, wherein no other lives matter except black criminal lives. It took the form of feminazis, my body, my choice, to murder the innocent lives of others.

It took the form of Pro-Hamas terrorist protesters for Palestine, Iran, in the UK, EU, Canada and the USA. It took the form of anti-ICE revolts against The Rule of Law, and national sovereignty and security.

It has taken many forms which are today, united against all westernized nations. This is who is burning countries throughout the EU today, destroyed the UK, is taking over Australia, Canada, South America, South Africa and even the USA.

The communists call it “imperialism,” but in reality, these nations under attack are just economically, socially and morally advanced nations as compared to the 3rd world, barely existing under communism, socialism, and Islamic rule.

The majority of “useful idiots” in the world today are age 18-30… with the second largest group age 70-100. Females make up about 67% of the useful idiots. Every video or picture of so-called “protests” around the globe show these young global misfits destroying countries and freedom at breakneck speed.

It’s not entirely their fault.

They were raised on fake news, fake history, fake science, fake medicine, fake religions and all in a virtual world. They were sent to schools and universities for higher learning and returned home with a much deeper anti-American indoctrination.

American children were no longer being raised to become great Americans, but instead, “global citizens” with a focus on global interests aiming to bring down the western world and meld the USA, EU and UK into a one world commune.

Aid and Comfort

These young people provide aid, comfort, information and even street violence cover for foreign adversaries who then move within these groups, taking advantage of the chaos to unleash hell on whole societies under the cover of alleged “young student protests.”

Communists, socialists and Islamists are “anti-capitalists.” Not Americans… Who else would sow chaos, anti-law and order, anti-freedom and capitalism, and anti-Christian ideas, other than those determined to bring the most successful nations ever known to mankind to their knees?

What once operated in the shadows for decades, now operates in broad daylight. Their intentions are now stated in the open, though few pay attention or think it can happen here. They dress in militant black with black masks, as they move through cities by the thousands to destroy everything in sight.

The combination of mass systemic election fraud, a foreign invasion and kids 18-30 who have been turned against their own country, freedom and future, presents the most treacherous time in American history.

There are so many things that need to be cleaned out or thrown out of the USA today that it’s hard to imagine it ever happening. Yet, where there is the will in the American people, there is always a way…

Time is short now… never leave freedom in anyone else’s hands!