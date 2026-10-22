Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
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Unfortunatley, there will be many in this group beyond our reach. Any real effort to save freedom and liberty in the USA will eventually put Americans face-to-face in a confrontation that some will not survive.

I have spent over 40 years trying to warn and teach people how to avoid this moment in history. But when people fail to do easy things to protect freedom, they will be forced to do unthinkable things.

It’s all quite sad!

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Gaylord
4d

How do I put a like on a post with so much bad news? It’s because truth is truth even when it’s hard to swallow. God bless America and may she come to her knees before God in repentance and shame.

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