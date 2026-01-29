People openly or covertly engaged in a lawless “riot, rebellion or insurrection” against our Constitutional Laws are not engaged in any “peaceful protest.” The 2nd Amendment to the Constitution protects the Right of every legal American Citizen to “keep and bear arms” without restriction, unless an individual has surrendered that Right by engaging in unlawful acts. But the Right to “keep and bear arms” does not include any Right to murder, threaten, or seek to cause harm to any other person.