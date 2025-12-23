In August of 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report listing the “illegal and unconstitutional” States and Cities that have declared themselves a “sanctuary” for criminal activities in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Criminal codes. In every case, these “crime sanctuaries” are committing acts of “sedition and treason” against the United States and all legal American citizens. In every case, they threaten the safety, security, peace, tranquility and national sovereignty of the USA.

In every case, these states and cities stand in direct violation of 18 U.S. Code Chapter 115 Part I - TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES.

1. § 2381. Treason

2. § 2382. Misprision of treason

3. § 2383. Rebellion or insurrection

4. § 2384. Seditious conspiracy

5. § 2385. Advocating overthrow of Government

6. § 2386. Registration of certain organizations

7. § 2387. Activities affecting armed forces generally

8. § 2388. Activities affecting armed forces during war

9. § 2389. Recruiting for service against United States

10. § 2390. Enlistment to serve against United States

11. [§ 2391. Repealed. Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330004(13), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2142]

STATES: as of 2024

· California - Governor Gavin Newsom (D) (14.55% of the State Budget comes from Federal funding)

· Colorado - Governor Jared Polis (D) (17.4% comes from Federal funding)

· Connecticut - Governor Ned Lamont (D) (17.58% comes from Federal funding)

· Delaware - Governor Matt Meyer (D) (26.32% comes from Federal funding)

· District of Columbia - Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) (25% comes from Federal funding)

· Illinois - Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) (17.54% comes from Federal funding)

· Minnesota - Governor Tim Walz (D) (14.56% comes from Federal funding)

· Nevada - Governor Joe Lombardo (R) (16.43% comes from Federal funding)

· New York - Governor Kathy Hochul (D) (17.67% comes from Federal funding)

· Oregon - Governor Tina Kotek (D) (17.48% comes from Federal funding)

· Rhode Island - Governor Dan McKee (D) (25.67% comes from Federal funding)

· Vermont - Governor Phil Scott (R) (12.75% comes from Federal funding)

· Washington - Governor Bob Ferguson (D) (16.5% comes from Federal funding)

In addition to these 12 states and D.C., there are at least another 18 cities across the country that have also declared themselves “crime sanctuaries” in direct violation of U.S. Law and the Constitution. All 12 states and D.C. are heavily dependent upon Federal Funding for their State budgets, as shown above.

These 13 states and 18 cities stand in direct violation of The Supreme Law of our Land, the Constitution, and standing U.S. Criminal Codes under 18 U.S. Code Chapter 115 Part I - TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES.

The 13 Governors, 11 Democrats and 2 Republicans, preside over overt acts of sedition, subversion and treason, according to U.S. Law. In reality, they stand in a state of “war against the United States” by establishing “sanctuaries” in opposition to Federal Law and Law Enforcement.

They also stand in breach of their compact with the United States by refusing to adhere to and enforce Federal Laws which have Federal Supremacy over their state and local laws.

Under the Enumerated Powers of Congress in Article I of the Constitution, all state members of the compact agreed that Congress alone should have the power and authority “To establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” which Congress has done, and each of these states now stand in direct violation thereof.

States, Counties and Cities in the USA have no power or authority over immigration and naturalization at all. This power resides with the Article I enumerated powers of Congress alone.

Make no mistake, these states are “crime sanctuaries” threatening the Constitutional Republic, the Supreme Law of this Land, the sovereignty and security of the nation, and Federal Supremacy, allowing and protecting an open foreign invasion of our country.

These are also the states most engaged in open election fraud via unverifiable voting and election practices. The Federal Government has sued these states (and others) to receive and review voter registration information due to these areas maintaining a “crime sanctuary” for illegal aliens who often vote in our elections “illegally.” To date, these states have refused to provide any verification of who is voting in their elections, how many times, or in what manner. There is no “election transparency” in these states…

The Federal Government is suing 21 States for “Failure to comply with Federal Election Laws” due to sanctuary states and cities.

What’s the correct remedy for this treasonous behavior?