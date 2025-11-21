Six Democrat Members of Congress just committed an act that can only be properly defined as sedition, subversion, even a form of insurrection, all of which fall under the legal laws designed to punish acts of treason.

The 90-second video was first posted early Tuesday from Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s X account. In it, the six lawmakers — Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan — speak directly to U.S. service members who serve under the Command of the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Armed Services.

There’s no room for partisan politics, excuses or false information on this one…

What these six members of congress did was openly call for members of our Military to commit “mutiny” by refusing to follow orders from the chain of command to suit the “illegal” political agenda of today’s Marxist-Muslim Party.

mutiny /myoo͞t′n-ē/ noun 1. Insurrection against constituted authority, particularly military or naval authority; concerted revolt against the rules of discipline or the lawful commands of a superior officer; hence, generally, forcible resistance to rightful authority; insubordination. 2. (obsolete) Violent commotion; tumult; strife. 3. (Law) an English statute reënacted annually to punish mutiny and desertion.

Their first mistake was an open attempt to incite and encourage service members to refuse orders from lawful command, issued by six democrats who are not at all in the chain of command.

Their second mistake was their use of the term “illegal orders.” The proper term is “unlawful orders,” legally interpreted as “orders prohibited by law.”

Members of the Military already know, and are trained, to not follow “unlawful orders” in the event they believe they have been issued “unlawful orders.” However, they had best be very sure, as a service member making this decision and claim will very likely face Courts Martial charges for insubordination.

This trial will not take place in the democrat party controlled U.S. Courts, but rather in a Military Court under the UCMJ, The Uniform Code of Military Justice. The actions of these six democrats have placed service members in a position of facing Courts Martial for insubordination, if they happen to act upon the open encouragement and incitement for mutiny from these six ill-advised democrats.

The next huge mistake made by these six corrupt and careless members of Congress was to make this call without offering any examples or explanation for what they mean by “illegal orders” or even explain why they were making a call for “mutiny” in the Armed Services.

By doing what they did, they have placed all service members in harms way and made a distinct and “illegal” effort to “break the chain of command.” Whether with full knowledge of their actions, or out of a dangerous level of gross ignorance, either way, they committed an act of treason against the United States and all legal American citizens…

18 U.S. Code § 2381 defines treason and establishes the penalties for acts of treason. “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death…”

Trump’s reaction to this ill-advised act was entirely legally appropriate. Trump never “called for the death” of these individuals, as democrats now falsely claim in a futile effort to defend their actions. He simply called their actions exactly what they are, under U.S. Law.

Desperate people often do desperate things…and sometimes, they do really stupid things, as in this case.

As the entire world knows, the Democrat Party has been inciting, encouraging and engaging in violence against Trump, Republicans and conservative voters for years now, in the open. It isn’t democrats who have faced any “political violence” in recent years, but rather republicans, at the hands of those backed by the Democrat Party.

In their parties death spiral towards the ash heap of political history, democrats have clearly lost their ever-loving minds…to take this most recent step in their efforts to derail the mission to Make America Great Again.

This is not something that can be allowed to pass as mere partisan politics.

This time, democrats have stepped across a line that no American should ever cross.

Need I remind everyone that it isn’t Trump who is fighting against U.S. Law and Law Enforcement, it’s democrats, from acts like this, to their support of ANTIFA and BLM, their import and exploitation of known Islamic Terror Organizations, assassination attempts, aiding and abetting known “illegal invaders,” turning known violent criminals back on the streets to attack legal American citizens, on and on and on, for years.

When all of their anti-American and illegal actions have failed to stop American voters from moving our country in a healthy and proper direction, they now attempt to aid and comfort our enemies by breaking the constitutional chain of Military Command.

It’s just this simple! No excuses! No more lies about it from the idiot evil LEFT!

If these six members are not immediately removed from office under treason charges, this is no longer a constitutional country at all!

Don’t worry, these six will get their day in court to defend their actions. “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

Meanwhile, if there are no consequences, this type of treason will spread like a wildfire in a scorched earth mission by the Democrat Party to burn the entire country to the ground!

This simply cannot be allowed!

HERE IS THE REALITY In the U.S. armed forces, inciting mutiny is a grave offense prosecuted under Article 94 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), and it is punishable by severe penalties, including death or life imprisonment. The law extends not just to the act itself, but also to attempts and a failure to prevent or report it. Definition and Scope Article 94 defines mutiny as occurring when a service member, with the intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, does one of two things in concert with another person: · Refuses to obey orders or perform duties. · Creates violence or a disturbance. “Inciting” a mutiny involves encouraging others to participate in these acts of rebellion or insubordination. It requires a collective effort (two or more people acting together), and the intent to defy lawful military authority is a crucial element for conviction. The insubordination does not necessarily have to be violent; a concerted refusal to perform duties can be enough. Punishments The UCMJ treats mutiny and related offenses with the utmost seriousness because they directly threaten the core of military discipline and order. A person found guilty of attempted mutiny, sedition, or a failure to suppress or report a mutiny can be sentenced to death or any other punishment a court-martial may direct. For the elected officials: 10 U.S. Code § 894 - Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition (a)Any person subject to this chapter who— (1) with intent to usurp or override lawful military authority, refuses, in concert with any other person, to obey orders or otherwise do his duty or creates any violence or disturbance is guilty of mutiny; (2) with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of lawful civil authority, creates, in concert with any other person, revolt, violence, or other disturbance against that authority is guilty of sedition; (3) fails to do his utmost to prevent and suppress a mutiny or sedition being committed in his presence, or fails to take all reasonable means to inform his superior commissioned officer or commanding officer of a mutiny or sedition which he knows or has reason to believe is taking place, is guilty of a failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition. (b) A person who is found guilty of attempted mutiny, mutiny, sedition, or failure to suppress or report a mutiny or sedition shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.

The six democrat members of Congress who committed this act, fall under the laws presented here. If they are not held fully accountable for their actions, this is our new norm!