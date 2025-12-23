In response to congressional demands to release “all of the Epstein files,” the DOJ started releasing thousands of documents and photos last Friday.

FOR THE RECORD: Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago the minute her learned of Epstein’s crimes many years ago. Trump order the release of the files long before Congress did. The Trump DOJ filed for the “sealed documents” twice and was turned down by a Clinton appointed Federal Judge twice. This is why Congress had to act to get the files released. It was also Trump who had Epstein and Maxwell arrested and prosecuted for their crimes, and democrats who kept the files buried for four years under a Biden Administration!

Epstein file drop includes ‘untrue and sensationalist claims’ about Trump, DOJ says

But instead of eliminating reports from the file that the DOJ knows are false and misleading, they are releasing even false and misleading parts of the file that were intentionally dumped into the files for the purpose of damaging Trump during his reelection bid in 2020.

The Department of Justice warned Tuesday that some documents in the latest batch of files it published related to Jeffrey Epstein included false and unverified information about President Donald Trump. The DOJ wrote in a statement that the material included “untrue and sensationalist claims” about the president that the FBI received ahead of the 2020 election. “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the DOJ wrote on social media, adding that it published the documents because of its “commitment to the law and transparency.”

This causes me to ask two very critical questions about this document dump…

1. If the DOJ knows that this information is false, and was intentionally dumped into the files as yet another “fake news” assault on President Trump and nothing more, why did the DOJ allow these false reports to remain in the file as if the information was legitimate?

2. If the DOJ knows this information is false and was intentionally dumped into the Epstein files by political operatives for political purposes, they must also know who dumped this garbage into the file. Who dumped the false information into the file, where are they now, and have they been charged with providing false information in an ongoing criminal case?

Democrats have been “leaking” false information targeting Trump for ten years now. They have “leaked” false information about Trump and Epstein before the DOJ could even release the actual files. It’s just another “Russian Collusion” operation by the Democrat Party.

So, why is the DOJ knowingly released “false” information in the file alongside “true” information in the file, as if the truth and the lie are equally important parts of this case?

Do they really think the leftist news media and the thousands of paid DNC social media trolls care about the DOJ disclaimer identifying the information as “false?”

Democrats and the social media parrots have never cared about what’s true, they only care about what they can use to undermine and destroy Trump, MAGA, and the USA.

Democrats are and will continue to use “false information” to target Trump, MAGA and the USA with zero regard for which parts of the file are true, and which parts are false… The DOJ disclaimer means absolutely nothing to them!

Meanwhile, you won’t find even one news outlet or social media troll targeting Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, or the laundry list of accused pedophiles from these files. They will focus 100% of attention on Trump, who was never on Epstein’s Pedo Island, or engaged in any Epstein crimes.

Just so you know, the times Trump ride-shared on Epstein’s plane was in the early 90s, between Palm Beach and NYC, where both had homes and offices. Epstein didn’t even purchase Pedo Island until 1998….years after Trump banned Epstein anywhere near him!

Over a 40-year period, Epstein had his picture taken with literally thousands of high-profile people, and numerous public events. I’ve even seen DNC paid trolls post innocent pictures of Trump and his daughter, claiming his daughter was one of the young victims trafficked by Epstein. I’ve seen a flood of photoshopped images making similar claims, showing Trump with adult women during the time he owned a beauty pageant, totally unrelated to Epstein crimes.

The LEFT will use every false image or claim available to target Trump. So, why is the DOJ releasing information they have already determined to be false, regarding Trump accusations?

Who doctored the file with false allegations, where are they now and why are they not being prosecuted for providing false information in the criminal case?

How much longer are “We the People” going to tolerate this utter insanity from our government agencies, the news media and social media trolls, all of whom know they are spreading outright lies???