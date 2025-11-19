Mid-day yesterday, I released a report on the House vote for H.R. 4405, House Votes to Release Epstein Files. Later in the day, the U.S. Senate reportedly voted unanimously to advance that resolution to Trump’s desk for signature. Senator Katie Britt issued a statement following that vote.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) today released a statement following the Senate unanimously passing H.R. 4405, the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier today by a vote of 427-1. “I’m grateful to see the Senate unanimously pass the House bill to release the Epstein Files tonight. I’ve been a longtime supporter of releasing the files and previously supported an amendment in the Senate Fiscal Year 2026 Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Act requiring the Attorney General to submit a full report and findings to Congress. Next stop: President Trump’s desk, where he will sign the bill into law. “Let’s be clear—for Democrats, this was never about the victims. Under Joe Biden, Democrats did nothing to facilitate the release of these files, while Republicans have been calling for the release for years. And just last week, they blocked a motion for unanimous consent to release these files, once again, putting politics over people. Jeffrey Epstein was a sick and twisted pedophile who is responsible for irreparable harm to countless victims—full stop. Today’s passage in both chambers of Congress was a historic step to ensuring justice for Epstein’s victims and transparency for the American people.”

However, will the release of the “Epstein Files” finally provide the answers millions of us have been seeking ever since Epstein was convicted in 2008?

This resolution mandates the Department of Justice release all related files. But the DOJ may not be in possession of “ALL Epstein Files” in order to release all of them.

Under Trump, the DOJ has attempted to gain access to “ALL Epstein Files” and a Judge placed on the bench by Bill Clinton in 1998, denied DOJ requests to make those files available to the DOJ.

“The federal judge has denied requests to unseal grand jury materials related to Jeffrey Epstein, keeping those documents sealed. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ruled that the Justice Department failed to demonstrate a “special circumstance” justifying the release of the Epstein grand jury transcripts, emphasizing the long-standing precedent and sound purpose for maintaining grand jury secrecy.”

According to the sum of statements and accusations made by numerous Epstein victims over time, the list of pedophiles actually engaged in the sexual assaults and human trafficking numbers about 20 individuals.

Although hundreds or thousands of people had contact with Epstein over the 40-year span of time, the vast majority of them were not involved in, or in many cases, even aware of, Epstein’s sick perverted crimes. Hundreds or even thousands of names may appear in “The Epstein Files,” many of them not involved in illegal or criminal activities.

Reportedly, the Grand Jury File still sealed by Clinton appointed Judge Richard Berman, contains the specific names and accusations of the 20 or so individuals who have been specifically named by the victims.

If true, then despite the DOJ release of all other Epstein materials, we still won’t know who was and who wasn’t involved in the crimes against these victims. People will still be in a position of guessing, most often, with a clear political bent.

In the presser hosted by the sponsors of H.R. 4405 yesterday, some of the victims offered to openly name these names on the House floor, entering these names into the Congressional Record. I think this should happen and the sooner the better…

The one House Member who voted against H.R. 4405 yesterday, Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, stated that his no vote was simply to protect the long-standing legal procedure to seal and protect all Grand Jury Files.

Anyway, until we know the short list of actual perpetrators of the crimes, everyone who ever met Epstein will remain a suspect, which can absolutely ruin the lives of many who were never involved.

It’s public knowledge that democrats have operated a ten year effort to “get Trump” any way they can, without any regard for whether or not their accusations are true. Unfortunately, even some of the victims have muddied the waters by making false claims they later recanted, like alleged victim Sarah Ransome.

“Sarah Ransome initially claimed in 2016 that Jeffrey Epstein had created sex tapes involving prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson, alleging she had seen recordings and backed up footage on USB drives sent to various locations in Europe. However, later that same year, she retracted these allegations.”

We already know some of the names on the short list…

· Bill and Hillary Clinton

· Larry Summers

· Prince Andrew

· Israeli PM Ehud Barak

· and several more…

To get to the end of this story and hold everyone truly guilty of these heinous crimes fully accountable, the names that appear somewhere in the Epstein files for numerous reasons will have to be separated into two categories…

1. Those who the victims agree violated them,

2. and everyone else, whose names may appear in the broad files…but were never accused or involved in any of the Epstein crimes.

Until we get here, political operatives will continue to exploit the victims further by using their horrible experience for political fodder…