If you study the situation, the current love-fest with socialism, as I have in great depth, here’s what you will learn.

The selling of socialism is always a classic “hurt and rescue” con. Government makes policies designed to “hurt the people” in order to put the people in a corner where they start to believe and support the failed idea of socialism voluntarily, thinking it’s the only way they can survive life. First they cause the problem, then they offer the solution, socialism. It’s very similar to the famed Mafia extortion racket, wherein the Mob will burn a business in order to con “protection money” from the other area businesses. In the political realm, they are conning people out of their money and freedom. But it’s a very effective con… The current support for socialism in the USA is largely in “female” voters, especially young female voters having great difficulty finding a good man at a time when too many men want to be women. Lacking real men they neutered in the “I am woman hear me roar” movement decades ago, now forced to become their own household providers, they struggle, and “need assistance” from taxpayers. They also voted LEFT mostly to protect what they think is “their right” to murder their own children in the womb.

It’s really this simple. Eliminate these two factors and the USA is still a constitutionally conservative society, with over 70% claiming (but not voting) their Christian beliefs…

Set the female vote aside and have people vote their true conscience instead of their personal agendas, and the LEFT can’t win anywhere in the USA.