Americans believe a lot of things that just aren’t true these days. This problem exists mostly due to academic indoctrination, mass-media fake news, uneducated social media posts and a general lack of personal first-hand experience in foreign countries.

Before we discuss universal healthcare in the USA, let’s take a fact-based look at the subject where it already exists.

These are the Countries with Universal Healthcare (not totally up to date)

Emergency Cardiac Care is probably the most time-critical circumstance one can face, and it is most certainly a matter of life and death. If care isn’t available very quickly, the odds of surviving this are very low.

I happen to have personal experience with this…as my wife had a severe cardiac event on a Friday afternoon about 14-years ago now. She was rushed to an ER in the United States, and within minutes, she was immediately stabilized. All tests were completed by early Saturday morning and she received a quadruple bypass at 4am on Monday morning. Otherwise, she would not still be with us today…

Now, let’s take a look at how that goes in several countries with universal healthcare, as opposed to an experience in the USA, and people’s false perceptions about government run healthcare.

Average Wait Time in the ER (2026)

Italy - 164 minutes

Australia - 159 minutes

France - 141 minutes

Canada - 126 minutes

The USA - 24 minutes

Germany - 22 minutes

All but the USA have universal healthcare…

But what about average wait times for cardiac surgery?

Italy - 49 days average

Australia - 90 to 365 days

France - 28 to 90 days

Canada - 62 to 120 days

The USA - 1 to 21 days

Germany - 28 to 38 days

The UK’s National Health Service reported that over 7,600 patients waited more than a year for cardiac surgery as of early 2024. New Zealand’s target is 90 days, but the average is 150 days.

Clearly, the USA Private Healthcare system performs at a much greater level when life and death hang in the balance.

What about health care costs per capita?

According to this report, Americans spend the most per capita on healthcare, by country. But there are a number of clear reasons for this…

Americans are in the worst personal health of any people on earth, with unmatched obesity rates, poor diets, bad habits, and a general lack of focus on personal health choices. Americans also have the easiest access to healthcare in the world, and they use it far more frequently than people in other countries, including ER visits for things like the common cold or flu. Americans also pay their healthcare providers better than any country on earth. And America enjoys a wide variety of the most expensive new medical technologies available on earth.

This is one reason why Americans complain a lot in the USA but won’t move to any other country when it comes to the quality and availability of healthcare. It’s also why people in other countries will travel to the USA for certain procedures, if they can afford to.

Americans seldom if ever leave the USA for better healthcare. Most who will travel abroad for certain elective procedures do so for cheaper healthcare, not better care.

So, before we waste time listening to politicians or young left-leaning voters about universal healthcare in the USA, shouldn’t we take a good hard realistic look at how well it really works elsewhere, first?

To be sure, there are many opportunities for improvement in our systems in the USA.

But I think we can forget about the idea that government-run systems are the answer! Turns out, governments can’t run healthcare any better than they run anything else!

Every day I thank God that when my wife had her event, I was in the good ole USA, and as a result, she is still right here by my side today.