Universal Healthcare FACTS
Don't jump yet!
Americans believe a lot of things that just aren’t true these days. This problem exists mostly due to academic indoctrination, mass-media fake news, uneducated social media posts and a general lack of personal first-hand experience in foreign countries.
Before we discuss universal healthcare in the USA, let’s take a fact-based look at the subject where it already exists.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These are the Countries with Universal Healthcare (not totally up to date)
Emergency Cardiac Care is probably the most time-critical circumstance one can face, and it is most certainly a matter of life and death. If care isn’t available very quickly, the odds of surviving this are very low.
I happen to have personal experience with this…as my wife had a severe cardiac event on a Friday afternoon about 14-years ago now. She was rushed to an ER in the United States, and within minutes, she was immediately stabilized. All tests were completed by early Saturday morning and she received a quadruple bypass at 4am on Monday morning. Otherwise, she would not still be with us today…
Now, let’s take a look at how that goes in several countries with universal healthcare, as opposed to an experience in the USA, and people’s false perceptions about government run healthcare.
Average Wait Time in the ER (2026)
Italy - 164 minutes
Australia - 159 minutes
France - 141 minutes
Canada - 126 minutes
The USA - 24 minutes
Germany - 22 minutes
All but the USA have universal healthcare…
But what about average wait times for cardiac surgery?
Italy - 49 days average
Australia - 90 to 365 days
France - 28 to 90 days
Canada - 62 to 120 days
The USA - 1 to 21 days
Germany - 28 to 38 days
The UK’s National Health Service reported that over 7,600 patients waited more than a year for cardiac surgery as of early 2024. New Zealand’s target is 90 days, but the average is 150 days.
Clearly, the USA Private Healthcare system performs at a much greater level when life and death hang in the balance.
What about health care costs per capita?
According to this report, Americans spend the most per capita on healthcare, by country. But there are a number of clear reasons for this…
Americans are in the worst personal health of any people on earth, with unmatched obesity rates, poor diets, bad habits, and a general lack of focus on personal health choices.
Americans also have the easiest access to healthcare in the world, and they use it far more frequently than people in other countries, including ER visits for things like the common cold or flu.
Americans also pay their healthcare providers better than any country on earth.
And America enjoys a wide variety of the most expensive new medical technologies available on earth.
This is one reason why Americans complain a lot in the USA but won’t move to any other country when it comes to the quality and availability of healthcare. It’s also why people in other countries will travel to the USA for certain procedures, if they can afford to.
Americans seldom if ever leave the USA for better healthcare. Most who will travel abroad for certain elective procedures do so for cheaper healthcare, not better care.
So, before we waste time listening to politicians or young left-leaning voters about universal healthcare in the USA, shouldn’t we take a good hard realistic look at how well it really works elsewhere, first?
To be sure, there are many opportunities for improvement in our systems in the USA.
But I think we can forget about the idea that government-run systems are the answer! Turns out, governments can’t run healthcare any better than they run anything else!
Every day I thank God that when my wife had her event, I was in the good ole USA, and as a result, she is still right here by my side today.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Government literally makes NOTHING better. It only makes problems that didn’t already exist so they can take more money to develop a “solution”. Not really a solution then is it…
Billions dumped on “education” while standards continuously decline.
Billions dumped on homelessness while the epidemic increases.
Billions dumped on infrastructure while standards on new development don’t match the original standards from 50 years ago. How is that even possible… smh 🤦♂️
Billions given away to foreign countries. Why does the American taxpayer have to fund the entire planet while our economy tanks…
My cousin, Peter, rest his soul, didn’t survive the UK’s National Health waiting list for intervention or treatment for a cardiac condition.
Today, Canada’s once admired national healthcare system that was frequently touted by Democrats as the model for an American national healthcare system, is in a shambles.
Ten years ago Canada developed MAID. It offered a solution for despondent patients with critical health issues and unbearably long waiting lists before receiving medical treatment.
What’s MAID, you ask?
It’s a Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, a health service delivered by the Canada’s provincial and territorial health systems as part of their end-of-life care when you’ve decided you’d rather end it all instead of suffering while waiting for treatment.