Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
1d

Government literally makes NOTHING better. It only makes problems that didn’t already exist so they can take more money to develop a “solution”. Not really a solution then is it…

Billions dumped on “education” while standards continuously decline.

Billions dumped on homelessness while the epidemic increases.

Billions dumped on infrastructure while standards on new development don’t match the original standards from 50 years ago. How is that even possible… smh 🤦‍♂️

Billions given away to foreign countries. Why does the American taxpayer have to fund the entire planet while our economy tanks…

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
1d

My cousin, Peter, rest his soul, didn’t survive the UK’s National Health waiting list for intervention or treatment for a cardiac condition.

Today, Canada’s once admired national healthcare system that was frequently touted by Democrats as the model for an American national healthcare system, is in a shambles.

Ten years ago Canada developed MAID. It offered a solution for despondent patients with critical health issues and unbearably long waiting lists before receiving medical treatment.

What’s MAID, you ask?

It’s a Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, a health service delivered by the Canada’s provincial and territorial health systems as part of their end-of-life care when you’ve decided you’d rather end it all instead of suffering while waiting for treatment.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture