Lex Greene

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Timothy Harrington's avatar
Timothy Harrington
1d

“subject to our laws”,,,,,,,,,,, That means what it means, and if you turn the table and use just the text of the constitution and the statutory meaning as defined and not interpreted, especially when it comes to “Illegal” immigration.

Once on soil illegally being subject to positive law as demanded. There is no way under those terms that anyone subject to US oversight and law can have a legal birth as an illegal at the time of the birth.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
21h

Hey Lex, I know of an excellent 2-part article on Natural Born Citizen a friend of ours wrote long ago. It might be a good idea to publish them on your Substack. I am sure you know what 2-part article I mean but if not I will send you a reminder.

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