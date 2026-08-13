Our government has been intentionally misusing the 14th Amendment to allow a long-term illegal migration, referred to now as “birth tourism,” at grave and expensive consequences for every single legal American citizen. Only the truth can set us free…

First, in order for something to be a part of a legal action, a law, a constitutional amendment, the words or terms must appear in the law, or it’s not part of the law. In any amendment, only the text that appears in the amendment was approved by Congress and ratified by the states.

In the case of the 14th, the terms “birthright” and “natural born Citizen” do not appear in the 14th Amendment, which means, neither is a part of the amendment. Because neither term appears in the amendment, the amendment cannot create any “birthright” to citizenship or create a “natural born Citizen” from a “naturalization” amendment.

Birthrights come from The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” not legislative or judicial actions. All legislative or judicial actions concerning “Citizenship” in the USA are “naturalization” actions. They are not based upon “birthrights,” nor can they produce “natural-born Citizens.”

Subject to Our Laws

Everyone within the borders of the United States is “subject to our laws” while in the United States. Legal citizens, legal immigrants, illegal migrants, temporary or permanent residents, foreign students and workers here on a VISA, vacationers and visitors are all “subject to our laws” while in our country. Non-citizens can be arrested for all the same things any citizen can be.

But this is not the same thing as “Under the Jurisdiction Thereof.”

Under the jurisdiction thereof means under no other jurisdiction. The best way to explain this is — if someone can run to a consulate of their home country to escape prosecution in the USA, they are not under the jurisdiction of the USA. They are under the jurisdiction of their home country.

Simply stated, only “legal U.S. Citizens” under U.S. Laws are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. It is a false statement for anyone to claim anything different, whether out of ignorance or an overt attempt to violate the sanctity of legal U.S. Citizenship.

This means that no one “born in the USA” to any “non-citizen” of the USA, has any legal claim to automatic citizenship in the USA.

There are only two “legal” ways to be a legal citizen of the United States under U.S. Law.

A true “birthright citizen” entitled to automatically become a legal U.S. Citizen at birth, due to being the natural born child of legal U.S. Citizen parentage. The term “birthright citizen” is synonymous with the term “natural-born Citizen.” U.S. Naturalization statutes for “non-natural-born citizens” seeking legal citizenship in the USA.

Type 1 is a “product of nature alone” and a “natural right” of the child to be born into the same country of its parents.

Type 2 is a product of U.S. Naturalization Laws.

14th Amendment citizens are the former slaves and their children, ratified between 1865 and 1870 to rebuild the nation and secure civil rights for formerly enslaved people after the Civil War. The 14th Amendment is a “naturalization” amendment, as naturalized citizenship is the only type of citizenship that can be created by any legislative process.

Anyone in the USA who is neither Type 1 or Type 2 above, is not a legal citizen of the USA eligible to all Rights of the legal American Citizens.

Individuals in the USA who maintain legal citizenship in any foreign country, are “under the jurisdiction of” the country in which they hold legal citizenship. They are not “under the jurisdiction” of the United States, even though, they are subject to our laws while in the United States.

When people are rightly concerned about “non-citizens” voting in our elections, that concern is quite valid.

But when anyone calls for the “end of birthright citizenship,” they do not know what they are calling for, and this includes the Trump administration!

The 14th Amendment never lawfully applied to anyone other than the class of people it was intended for in the mid-1800s, just like the 13th and 15th. The practice of granting citizenship to children born to foreigners on U.S. soil, millions of them here illegally, has been referred to as “anchor baby” policy for decades, now label a “pejorative term” and called “birth tourism” instead.

But there’s no way to end true “birthright citizenship.” It exists in nature, just like gravity!

What needs to happen is for the American Citizens to insist on ending the improper use and abuse of the 14th Amendment to grant citizenship to people who have no such right!

True “birthright Citizenship” must be protected. But the 14th cannot contiue to be used to falsely claim “birthrights” for people in our country illegally! Period!