Every problem on earth has a solution. When there is the will, there is always a way. We are not losing our country to a lack of solutions. We’re losing it to a lack of will!

The fact that we already have so many in Congress and on our Courts who openly hate this country and do everything they can every day to destroy it, should be UNACCEPTABLE to every legal American Citizen! But it isn’t…

The idea that the 2026 mid-term elections will send even more communists, socialists, or Muslims who hate our country to Washington DC this November, is even more UNACCEPTABLE, or it should be.

The internal enemies of the USA, Freedom, Liberty and Justice are no longer operating in the shadows, they are operating right out in broad daylight, openly stating their intentions to destroy our country and way of life, and the fact that no one is standing up to put a stop to it all, is entirely UNACCEPTABLE!

President Donald J. Trump

Like the majority of Americans, I voted for Trump all three times, believing that only an “outsider” could drain this deadly swamp. But the swamp isn’t getting drained as of today, and that is UNACCEPTABLE!

We still have numerous election fraud mechanisms in place

We still have illegal and unconstitutional sanctuary cities, counties and states

The anti-American Soros Foundation is still fully operational

The leftist ACT BLUE international money laundering system still exists

The Courts are still using British Common Law to undermine Constitutional Law

The Southern Poverty Law Center is still operational

The Courts are eliminating true American Birthrights

Our borders still aren’t closed

We still have members of Congress who committed fraud to gain their seat

Sharia Law is taking root all over the country, including Texas

The ACLU is still in business

The News Media is still run by the Deep State

Everyone who should be deported, hasn’t been yet

We still have openly anti-American members of Congress

Obama’s “Deep State” is still running the country

ALL OF WHICH IS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!

For folks like me, who have been fighting against this intentional destruction of our country for decades, we thought that if we just made it all visible to the American people, the people would rise up and put these assaults on freedom down.

If you thought politicians were ever going to drain the swamp themselves, you expected something that has never happened in human history. Government didn’t declare our Independence from England, fight the Revolutionary War, the Civil War or any other war. The American People did it all…

Our Freedom, Liberty and Justice was never placed in the hands of mere public servants. The preservation of these things has always rested in the hands of the American Citizens.

But our Founders knew the problem ahead…

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Ignorance, complacency and apathy in the electorate would one day become the greatest threat to America, Freedom, Liberty and Justice. In just a few dumbed-down, drugged-up and morally bankrupt generations, everything our forefathers secured on our behalf, would be threatened from within.

And so it is, in the 250th year of our Constitutional Republic. The people still haven’t had enough…

The vast majority of American Citizens will agree, that all these things are UNACCEPTABLE in the USA. But then, they will sit on their hands, afraid to open their mouths, and accept it all anyway.

That’s what’s wrong with America circa 2026… and this too, is UNACCEPTABLE! Unless this changes, we are dooming our kids and grandkids to a life without Freedom!

When all American Citizens summon the will, we will find the way. Until then, we are responsible for our own demise!