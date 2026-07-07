Lex Greene

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Johnny b good's avatar
Johnny b good
3mEdited

🎯

So what’s the plan?

It’s up to just a few patriots since the vast majority are willingly deceived, lazy or both.

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Spice's avatar
Spice
1m

THANK YOU, LEX! You summed up our country perfectly. I totally agree, but not sure what to do 😟

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