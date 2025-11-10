Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
6d

The FBI knows I would bet on it. Some of the other things that happened that day, the airport that was 15 minutes away plane takes off, turns off its radar for an hour, then returns. The 2 guys behind him are making hand gestures. Then every point that you made is right on this whole thing is so phony; the people who are putting this crap out should be on trial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
Nov 10

It makes one wonder if there is more to the story. When speaker’s lives are threatened, why aren’t they proactive. He had a wife and two young children. It reminds me of the men who want to climb Mt Everest and perish leaving behind widows and children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture