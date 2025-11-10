The brightest promise for a Christian-Conservative All-American future, Charlie Kirk, was publicly assassinated on a Utah College Campus in broad daylight on live camera with students, the media and the entire world watching.

Two months later, we still don’t know who is actually responsible for his assassination!

The Official Story is blatantly false. According to Administration officials, there remains an “ongoing investigation” into the death of Kirk, with no new information coming forward.

As of today, the Trump Administration is still pretending as though “we have the killer in custody,” and every thinking person with the slightest clue knows that isn’t true! In fact, the official story is so blatantly false that despite efforts to “doctor the evidence,” it’s highly unlikely they will ever get a conviction of Tyler Robinson. Any half-decent defense attorney can tear numerous holes in the story big enough to drive a Mack truck through!

So, What’s Really Going On?

Just a few critical holes in the story…

· Charlie was clearly not shot with a 30.06 WWII rifle

· How did the shooter dismantle that rifle and exit the roof of that building in seconds, then reassemble the rifle again, wrap it in a towel, and leave it in the woods for law enforcement to find? There simply wasn’t enough time.

· Why did Robinson leave the alleged weapon behind at all, then allegedly text his friends to return to the scene to recover the weapon?

· Why does Robinson not match the guy in the BOLO pictures released by law enforcement during the search for the shooter?

· Why did the old man instantly claim false responsibility to draw attention away from the real shooter?

· Based upon the actual entry and exit wounds, the shot had to have come from Charlie’s right-rear, not his left-front.

· Why did Robinson allegedly confess to his parents, who allegedly turned him in, and then refuse to cooperate after his arrest?

· Why was the crime scene immediately scrubbed and paved before anyone could investigate the scene of the crime?

· Who wrote the convenient texts allegedly from Robinson?

There are plenty more problems with the official story, but this should be enough for any law graduate to get an acquittal at trial…

Why was there no official presser from the Medical Examiner? Why hasn’t the Medical Examiners Report been made public? Who signed the Death Certificate the day of the assassination? Why no public interview with that person?

Where are the Updates?

If there is an ongoing investigation, why have there been no updates? Why has the story all but vanished from the headlines?

Anyone with even minimal weapons and tactical knowledge would be asking these same questions, and quickly realize that the official story is very poorly cobbled together by someone…

In cases like this, the trigger person is often not the person or persons actually responsible for the assassination. Hits like this are almost always professional, and almost always for hire.

But two months after Charlie’s death, we don’t know any more today than we knew, or were told, just hours after the assassination. This opened the door for all kinds of wild conspiracy theories, most of them as easy to debunk as the official story…

We also don’t know who was actually behind the assassination attempts on President Trump, or even JFK. So much for justice and transparency… We’re still not getting either, as of today!

Why?