Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
14h

The voting booth decides term limits. I also don’t want to lose a good rep to term limits because new candidates might not be a desirable choice. I’ve been arguing against convention of states for a long time and did manage to convince a person in my old state who was organizing and pushing it that it was a huge mistake. He quickly withdrew from the group. And another problem is finding good candidates to challenge incumbents. Voters also don’t educate themselves and vote on name recognition only, another problem. You also have to consider that a Convention of States doesn’t guarantee that the delegates are trustworthy. The left would like a CoS as well. They are itching to dismantle the constitution altogether. So be careful what you wish for.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
5h

The most dangerous and disruptive bills are written and passed when a legislator is at the end of his/her career in DC. When you invoke term limits you allow these people to invoke our worst nightmare because there is no reason for a legislator to show his/her real colors than when they know they will not have to worry about what the voters think or want they are now prime targets for the evil doers to part with some cash get term limited legislators to carry their destructive legislation. Get off you lazy butts and vote in EVERY election. And vote the bums out of office. I personally NEVER vote for any legislator after 2 terms. At that point they ARE already corrupted. The people pushing COS are LYING TO YOU!!! They are pushing an agenda using lies.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture