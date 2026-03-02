Reasonable concerns and good intentions can still result in bad ideas, and they often do. Such is the case with political movements like socialism, a convention of states, and the push for new “term limits.” The problems driving these ideas are quite real, but in these cases, the solution is even worse than the problem.

Aside from the fact that socialism is a direct violation of our Charters of Freedom and requires overthrowing our Constitutional Republic in order to institute it, without any authority to do so, socialism is a failed political concept. It never works because it can’t work.

Under-performing members of society experience economic struggles, of course. Rather than simply becoming more productive to improve their economic condition, they think the solution is to take from those who are more productive and give to those who aren’t. But that amounts to penalizing the productive for benefit of the less productive, or in many cases, the non-productive. When it pays the same to fail as it does to succeed, the motivation to work hard and sacrifice to succeed is gone. Sooner or later, the system fails due to no productivity. Why work if you get paid not to?

Likewise, the Convention of States is an idea born out of frustration and desperation. Because our government violates the Constitution and Bill of Rights on a daily basis, some think we need to amend the Constitution via a Convention of States. Of course, why amend a document the government already ignores? What makes you think they will care any more about the new amendments than they do the original documents?

More importantly, the States do not have the power to amend the Federal Constitution via a Convention of States. 2/3 of State Legislatures can only petition the U.S. Congress to convene a constitutional convention for the purpose of considering new amendments. “Congress shall convene” upon application from 2/3 of the states, which makes Congress the convening authority over the process… Hello….

Most important, every effort to amend the Constitution since 1789 has resulted in undermining the original text and intent of the Founders. More changes will do the same. No one alive today can improve upon what the Founders created, certainly not any British Common Law lawyer.

Term Limits

For the record, we already have term limits, four years times two for a President, six years for a Senator and two years for a member of the House.

No member of Congress can remain in office any longer, unless of course, the American people elect them for another term.

So, those proposing a Constitutional amendment to prevent the American people from electing them again, isn’t based upon doubts about the members of Congress. It’s based upon doubts that the American people will vote properly in the best interest of the country.

It isn’t members of Congress term-limit supporters are trying to silence; it’s the American voters who keep voting to reelect bad members of Congress who this movement aims to silence.

It isn’t just that people don’t trust members of Congress. It’s that they no longer trust American voters and for good reason. American voters have been voting for their own demise for decades now.

But is the right solution to take away the right of the People to vote, by instituting additional term limits?

The only way to institute these new term limits is to amend the U.S. Constitution. This will require members of Congress to vote to limit their own terms. Does anyone see that ever happening?

I’m reminded of the old saying, “the road to hell is often paved with good intentions.”

It seems to me; we don’t have a Constitution problem — we have a constitutional enforcement problem. We don’t just have a bad politician problem; we have a bad voter problem…

Maybe we should focus upon improving voter integrity and constitutional enforcement, instead of trying to amend a document that officials no longer operate under.

What say you?