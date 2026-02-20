Like you, I will have to wait for Trump’s official response to today’s unconstitutional 6-3 opinion attempting to overrule Trump tariffs. But I hope he reads what my response would be before he responds.

According to this Fox News Report, six Supreme Court Justices, the three extreme Obama leftists on the court, joined by three fake conservative republicans, two of whom were appointed by Trump himself, issued a court opinion today in an attempt to prevent Trump from using tariffs to improve the U.S. economy and reset international trade to the U.S. advantage.

This ruling brings the biggest problem in the USA into clear focus. But it’s a problem that has existed since 1803, so most Americans today don’t see the problem. It’s been this way for over 200 years now. But it has been “unconstitutional” the entire time!

This court opinion proves something many of us have known for a long time now. There are only three constitutionally conscious Justices on that court today, Thomas, Alito and at least in this case, Kavanaugh.

If I were Trump, this would be my response…

I appreciate your opinion, but no thanks! None of you were elected by almost 80 million Americans to lead this country. I was… and that’s what I’m doing. Can you direct me to the text in Article III that grants you any power over the Executive branch duties and powers, or any text which grants you any powers over tariff policies? If you can’t, then I appreciate your opinion, but I have a job to do and I’m going to do it for the almost 80 million Americans who elected me. Good day…

In case you don’t know, Article III grants the courts no such powers…

While we’re on the subject, I have one more important question for the high court…

“Is the U.S. Constitution still the Supreme Law of this Land?”

This is in fact the most important question as it pertains to the protection and preservation of the USA, Freedom, Liberty and Justice. There’s only two ways for the court to answer this question.

YES it is, or NO it isn’t…

If the answer is YES, then this ruling has no force of law behind it.

If the answer is NO, then the court and federal government have no right to even exist, as it’s all created and empowered by that single document.

Have a nice day!

LATE ADDITION: As we await Trump’s response pending, I wanted to add a couple important comments on this matter. First, I find it ironic that this “bad behavior” by the courts started with a single opinion of a single justice, Marshall, 223 years ago. Even more ironic is that Marshall’s opinion was against The Father of the Constitution, James Madison. It marked the beginning of 223 years of judicial tyranny via unconstitutional court opinions.

At the end of the day, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE will have to decide if they want our country to be led by duly elected officials put in office by us, or ruled by nine unelected highly-partisan oligarchs that were given no such power in Article III of the Constitution?

No nation governed by any unelected body qualifies as a “democracy” and in the case of the USA, this ongoing “bad behavior” by the courts is a direct violation of the U.S. Constitutional Republic.

UPDATE: Trump’s official response is aligned with my position stated here. He will be using numerous existing statutes to continue the use of tariffs to Make America Great Again, depsite the “bad behavior” of the high court!